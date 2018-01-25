The Late 5: Turkey urges U.S. to end it’s support for Kurdish fighters, WhatsApp preparing to roll out a new feature and other top stories

These are the Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

Libyan forces have arrested gang members suspected of torturing Nigerians and other African migrants.

They are reported to have been arrested near Tripoli after a torture video surfaced on social media.

Nigerians will sure heave a heavy sigh as the reactionary Nigerian Senate has issued a 7-day ultimatum to the NNPC to clear the fuel queues across the country.

This followed a unanimous adoption of report of the committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) on the fuel crisis in the country, at plenary.

INEC has warned politicians against taking advantage of the ongoing Continous Voter Registration (CVR) to campaign.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu, Emeka Ononamadu gave this warning on Thursday, according to NAN.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has asked former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) spokesman, Olisa Metuh, to be present at his trial on February 5 or risk jail.

Justice Okon Abang gave the order on Thursday, when he delivered ruling in an application filed by Metuh, seeking an adjournment to this trial on health grounds.

The judge said that the letter which Metuh wanted the court to rely on to grant the adjournment was not a proper document before te court.

Protesters numbering over 500 Thursday, shutdown the capital city of Abuja, in protest of the protracted clashes between farmers and herdsmen, which have resulted to the deaths of many Nigerians in Benue, Taraba and other parts of the country.

The group, under the aegis of Good Governance and Transparency Initiative, is demanding the Nigerian government as well as the international community to urgently resolve the issues leading to the clashes.

And stories from around the world…

US President Donald Trump has threatened Thursday, to withhold aid to the Palestinians if they did not pursue peace with Israel.

Trump, speaking after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland said he aimed for peace in the Middle East.

Turkey urged the United States Thursday, to end its support for Kurdish YPG fighters or risk confronting Turkish forces on the ground in Syria.

North Korea said all Koreans should “promote contact, travel, cooperation between North and South Korea” after a joint meeting of government and political parties.

It also called for a reduction in military tensions between the two countries.

As fans await probably an official announcement, Oprah Winfrey has downplayed her interest in a presidential run in a new interview, saying she does not have the DNA to run.

She said, “I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not.

“And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

The interview, however, took place three weeks before her rousing Cecil B. Demille Award acceptance speech at this year’s Golden Globes.

Afte the speech, two of her friends said the entertainment icon was ‘actively thinking’ about running for president.

Whatsapp is preparing to offer users the option of getting alerts they want to see.

It’s reportedly working on a system called “Notification Channel” which will let you sort incoming messages into 10 categories.

Each of these categories will feature it’s own settings, which means you’ll be able to mute ones which are annoying and make sure you see important messages.