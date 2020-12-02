The meaning of Linda ‘Ikeji’, Why Burna Boy cheated, Bobrisky for the men | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

Low key Bobrisky is a misogynist. — Falilat (@Falilatt_) December 2, 2020

Lol… Think about that!

This is the One Thing i have come to learn about us men; The thing Is If We Want To Cheat We Will No Amount Of Beauty, Curves, Brezz And All Will/Can Stop A Man Whose Heart is/has Been Set On Cheating‼️



| Jopearl || Burna || Regina Daniels || Ned Nwoko || Jumoke || Bobrisky | pic.twitter.com/0hGyD5nfWv — YORÙBÁ DAMON🔥DapsImagery📷 || 🇳🇬🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@kendrickusain) December 2, 2020

Where’s the lie?

If you hate someone like bobrisky, check yourself. Bob risky is cruise🥰😅 you just go to his page and get a smile on your face. I wish him more happiness pic.twitter.com/p8Pch3agvF — Bridget (@__aligo__) December 2, 2020

Lol… all na cruise!

To all d girls who feel proud because of big butt, remember the TV with big back is gone and now we all use flat screen…🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️😂😂



Regina Daniels Burna Okonjo-Iweala Jumoke Skekau Yoruba Shekau Ned Nwoko Sevilla pic.twitter.com/B9Z9NbxrYq — Stechitegist (@stechitegist) December 2, 2020

Harmless advice.

Where them igbos? Someone said the Ikeji in Linda Ikeji means "ass on hold"😭😭😭😂😂😂 — v¡vą🦄 (@realviva__) December 2, 2020

Lol…

Burna dey learn work sha. Wiz had Justine and Jada laughing together in the studio 😭 https://t.co/gUyzGRn3Zq pic.twitter.com/5dQhesXcn8 — Ọkọ Tems (@ak1nborewa) December 2, 2020

Is this a new job?

Most bitter feminist on this bird app would jump at an opportunity to become Ned Nwoko's 8th wife. 🌚 — Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) December 2, 2020

It’s the generalisation for us!

Ned Nwoko sounding like he did Regina Daniels a favour marrying her

A whole spec like Regina pic.twitter.com/BkHCKum1NW — JA Asuquo (@kjasuquo) December 2, 2020

Lol…

Forget burna boy , stefflon don, regina daniels, Ned nwoko, bobrisky and jumoke



This is the most hilarious of the day 🤣🤣🤣

Don't forget to spread the fun pic.twitter.com/VkaPxgQHD0 — ZYRO👣 (@No_pka_involved) December 2, 2020

Agreed!

Men are either Ned Nwoko or Burna boy — Revatoshe (@revatoshe) December 2, 2020

Lol.