The meaning of Linda ‘Ikeji’, Why Burna Boy cheated, Bobrisky for the men | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Funny Tweets

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Lol… Think about that!

2.

Where’s the lie?

3.

Lol… all na cruise!

4.

Harmless advice.

5.

Lol…

6.

Is this a new job?

7.

It’s the generalisation for us!

8.

Lol…

9.

Agreed!

10.

Lol.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 2, 2020

Boko Haram leader claims responsibility for Zabarmari massacre, issues new warning | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Boko Haram leader claims responsibility for Zabarmari massacre, issues new warning Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram, has released a ...

Michael Isaac December 1, 2020

What it means to ‘Squirt’, Detty December on a Budget, 91 days in January | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 1, 2020

Zabarmari Killings: UN withdraws claim 110 died in Boko Haram attack | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Zabarmari Killings: UN withdraws claim 110 died in Boko Haram attack The United Nations on Monday recanted an earlier claim that 110 farmers were ...

Michael Isaac November 30, 2020

Denola Grey Vs James Brown, Arewa Twitter coming for Davido, Nigeria’s real problems | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 30, 2020

Nigerians to pay N4,000 monthly for solar system -Presidency, Lagos destroys 1,700 shops, shanties in Agege | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigerians to pay N4,000 monthly for solar system -Presidency An estimated 25 million Nigerians, beneficiaries from the Federal Government’s Solar ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 29, 2020

Living as a non-binary person in Nigeria, Period sex– the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail