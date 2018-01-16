Just fresh from hosting the 2017 Sound City MVP Awards last weekend, celebrity TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu revealed via his Instagram today that there will be a brand-new TV special premiering soon and he’s reading scripts for it. We already know since last year that Ebuka will return as host for the third season of reality show Big Brother Naija premiering on January 28, and this announcement of another TV engagement proves his culturally hot pedigree in media.

Since appearing on the first season of Big Brother Naija as a housemate in 2006, Ebuka has gone ahead to become the show’s purely legitimate breakout star, hosting several youth-skewing shows and affecting the culture in endearing ways, even if honestly asking on social media about the strange appearance of a dead owl outside his house on a Monday morning. We are halfway through the month of January and the TV calendar is already looking full of the promise of new shows, and the continuity of others. With the exception of Men’s Corner and Rubbing Minds that Ebuka currently works on, he hasn’t single handedly hosted a television/web show format. So this could tentatively be new territory for him.

We patiently anticipate more details of Ebuka’s TV special.