The real reason why Pawpaw and I are separated – Aki

by Anike Jacobs
Nollywood stars, Osita Iheme (Paw Paw)) and Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki) took the movie industry by storm with their closeness as many thought they were related.
However, since Chinedu (Aki) got married, their relationship fell apart and they had to stop living together.
In an interview with Tribune, Chinedu explained why “There was no clash between us. Then, the owner of the property wanted to use it, so we both had to vacate the apartment. The truth must be told, we cannot live together forever. We are adults and someday we would get married. We are not same twins, I am from Abia and he is from Imo. It’s just that we are good friends. It is not bad we go our separate ways, though; we are not far from each other”
Recounting his marital bliss so far he said “It has been wonderful and interesting. I thank God for it. As I said earlier, it requires more of responsibility than when one was living the life of a bachelor. I really enjoy my marriage and I thank my understanding wife who takes care of the home while I am away
Follow @ynaija on Twitter
15 Comments
Bros continue loving one another and stil remain best friends.
u should be together as one
you should continue loving each other guys as we love you
u ar my best actors i love your movies please come together in the name of God
pls u guys shuld cme bck i love u guys film…i dnt even knw dat pawpaw is frm ma state
I just both of you should come back together
Comment:Please you should forgive each other
I love you guys more than my self pls com to gether abeg OOO
Thank God you guys are still pals
i do love them pls u guy need to comtinue loving each other
Comment: they are all a live.
it is true, even though u have seperated that does mean u cannot continue ur movie.plssssss
Even thou they dont live together we still need their new movies acting together.i really love both and their characters.looking forward for 2015 movies together.
I just love these two actors. Especially Paw Paw.