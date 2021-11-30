Aki And Pawpaw The Movie- In cinemas soon: The duo are back!!

Two mischievous brothers who try to make a life for themselves coincidentally fall into the fame and wealth they craved for through the help of social media. This welcomes them into a world of pleasures, pressures, lies, deceit and enemity. Aki and Paw Paw Epic Run brought to you by Charles Okpaleke, Play Network Studios team and Film One Entertainment. Written by Stephen Boyo and Ozioma Ogbaji, and produced by Chris Odeh, Mimi Bartels and Agozie Agwu.

This brings back all the nostalgia from the 2002 classic ‘Aki Na Ukwa’. This film stars – Chinedu Ikedieze, Osita Iheme, Toyin Abraham, Beverly Osu, Stan Nze, Uti Nwachukwu, Amaechi Muonagor, Charles Inojie, Hanks Anuku and more. Aki and Pawpaw epic run will be out in cinemas from Friday 17th December. The movie premiere will be on Sunday 12th December at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki, Lagos. The theme for the premiere will be Y2K and the dress code, Old Nollywood Glam.

Although Aki and Pawpaw have in recent times taken a backseat from the limelight, they have remained an integral part of the Nollywood industry, and memorable in the lives of their audience. They were an integral and unforgettable part of the adult stage of the Baby Boomers, the childhood and youth phase of the Millenials, and even the Gen Zs as they are popularly used as memes and GIFs. Seeing Aki and Pawpaw back on our screens is definitely going to resonate with every age bracket.

Play Network Studios said ‘’They came into our lives 19 years ago; our resident Nollywood troublemakers remain the gift that never stopped giving.’’

Teaser Please use the embedded link from this post.

FilmOne Entertainment issued a statement, “Aki & Pawpaw is an iconic part of our history, and has integrated into our pop-culture through several memes and popular mannerisms. Hence, we felt a duty to bring content that would help reminisce good times and entertain on the big screen.“

Chris Odeh (Living In Bondage, RattleSnake), Mimi Bartels (Prophetess, Kambili, Dwindle) and Agozie Ugwu, Producers of Aki & Paw Paw, state their pride and stance behind the reboot of Aki & Paw Paw, “It is truly a side of the duo that the world has never seen before. We asked ourselves, how do we honour these legends and make Nigerians proud as a whole- we hope this movie gives you the answer and more. It really is a tale of brotherhood and the need to stick with those who care for you buried under all the comedy, this the theme”

With Charles Okpaleke, Moses Babatope, Kene Okwuosa and Craig Shurn these four masters in their own right coming together on this project, we can only expect greatness.

For more about Aki and Pawpaw: Epic Run, visit and follow;

Website – https://www.playnetworkstudios.com/

Instagram – @playnetworkstudios

Facebook – PlayNetworkStudios

Twitter – playstudiosafr

Website – https://www.filmoneng.com

Instagram – @filmoneng

Facebook – Filmone Entertainment