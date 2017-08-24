The Thread: “Ancelotti arrested for trying to include Arsenal”, “Tottenham already on life support” Ι Hilarious reactions to #UCLdraw

The UEFA Champions League draw was made today, August 24, in Monaco and some interesting teams were placed together.

Interestingly, Juventus and Barcelona (D) are in the same group, Real Madrid and Dortmund, together with Tottenham (H).

Yes, also don’t forget, Chelsea and Athletico are in the same group (C).

As usual, Twitter has reacted. Check out some interesting reactions below:

The complete 2017/18 UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw! Most exciting group?#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/Jf9ebJrJ9t — #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 24, 2017

Arsenal fans watching the UCL draw pic.twitter.com/Lt0CKZBPkq — Zack (@ZackL167) August 24, 2017

Is it just only me who thinks the two top team in each Group are the ones that will qualify vele beside group E and F #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/GRWGO7isL7 — mlungicy (@mluzuma15) August 24, 2017

Let's all make a prayer of intercession for Tottenham Hotspurs. 😂😂😂😂😂 #UCLdraw — Dr MMM (@mmmicheni) August 24, 2017

Tottenham Fans After The #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/Q378twZixV — Iyá Làjé Of Lagos (@newscantell) August 24, 2017

Someone said Arsenal are in group L #UCLdraw 😂😂 — Toluwalogo (@Toluwalogo11) August 24, 2017

#UCLDraw reactions live!

Man United – 🙌🏼

Celtic – 😫

Chelsea – 💁🏼‍♂️

Liverpool – 😜 🎉🎊

Man City – 😴

Spurs – 😵🔫⚰ — Premier Punt™ (@PremierPunt) August 24, 2017

Tottenham fans after they realize they'll play Real Madrid #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/SFZtpXIzGh — officialex (@stillkimono) August 24, 2017

#UCLdraw

As usual Real Madrid are lucky !

and great matches will be between Juventus with Barcelona, ​​Bayern × PSG

unfortunately 😢 Arsenal pic.twitter.com/grFesHUX7B — باسل ♎ (@U_Basel) August 24, 2017

If Atletico fans and other people think this is the same Chelsea of a few years ago they have another thing coming 😆😎 #UCLdraw — AlwaysHazard (@Lockdown_Hazard) August 24, 2017

I think UEFA knows Tottenham would bottle the Champions League anyway so let's knock them out before it begins #UCLDraw — Ruky Tanen (@praise_blossom) August 24, 2017

BREAKING: Ancelloti arrested as he was caught labelling one of the balls in UCL draw as #Arsenal #UCLdraw — Bashdar Ismaeel (@BashdarIsmaeel) August 24, 2017

The way PSG playing lately, bruh … I'm excited for the group stage #UCLdraw — babyboyjodye (@yiddybasquiat) August 24, 2017

Matches haven't even started and Tottenham is already on life support. #UCLdraw 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — O_shodi (@ShyGemini_29) August 24, 2017

Fathers & Sons

12 September Di Francesco vs Simeone #RomaAtletico

17 September Simeone jr vs Di Francesco jr #FiorentinaBologna#UCLdraw — Paolo Menicucci (@UEFAcomPaoloM) August 24, 2017

Gotta worry a little about PSG #UCLdraw — Khaled Lyonnais (@OrtonKhaled) August 24, 2017