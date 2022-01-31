Why is there a need for comparison between Tunde Onakoya and MC Oluomo?

Nigerian socialite and chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos chapter, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, known as MC Oluomo, published and launched a book in 2021. The book chronicled his life, highlighting his life till he became the NURTW Chairman.

Titled My Service to Humanity, the book swept everyone off their feet, and those categorised as elite were called out for allowing someone who is not as educated to publish a book before them.

The name, MC Oluomo, is known with brute force and political thuggery. Stories of his involvement with politicians in the state makes it even harder to convince a Lagos resident that MC Oluomo is just the responsible leader of NURTW and nothing more. He is known as the king of Lagos ‘boys’ – the one who lords over Lagos thugs, who are used by politicians to win elections.

Questions were raised when he was made chairman of the Lagos chapter of NURTW. The arguments nested on his education and his debatable profile. Fast forward to when he was invited to be the keynote Speaker at a symposium organised by the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on the transport sector, and you will remember all hell went loose.

His book confirmed governor’s seat assumptions. Even though his aide, Jimoh Buhari, said he did not publish My Service to Humanity for political reasons. But, that acted as a pointer.

“The book is just about MC Oluomo’s experiences, his history, and his life story. There are many misconceptions about him and the book gives him the opportunity of clearing the air on many issues. It is certainly not about 2023 politics. There have been rumours about his intention to contest but right now, he has no such ambition,” Jimoh says.

Maybe he is settling for Oshodi’s ruling house. But, also remember he tried to interact with #EndSARS protesters, the ones who sent his offerings away from the altar.

MC Oluomo is a weekly news item and we cannot deny that the media wakes up every morning and checks to see what else is happening in that corner. He is the one you cannot ignore because he constantly tells Lagos residents that he has more stories to make.

His book may have been an attempt at reforming public opinion about himself and the Union (NURTW) in Lagos, as there is hardly any Lagos resident who hears NURTW and does not think thugs, political hooliganism, bus stop nuisance and occassional gang wars.

This is why Tunde Onakoya – the humanitarian and social media’s latest hero – is getting into the same paragraph as him. But, Tunde’s story is different and we usually make comparisons that harm one or the other.

Occupants at Oshodi underbridge, Lagos, will testify to Tunde’s heroic acts. This is not even grass to grace. The beneficiaries of Tunde’s street projects may like to title their stories ‘Useless to Indispensable’. His humanitarian acts have gone as far as the international community, including popular names in the entertainment, corporate, and social world giving support at different instances.

MC Oluomo is the leader of a Union and is not known for any form of humanitarianism; unless maybe examples of such stay within his close circle.

The comparison is flawed from the beginning. Besides, pitting him against the leader of boys known to be violent when the need comes may not be a good idea.

Again, Tunde is teaching many Nigerian NGOs what social justice really means; not the ‘takeaway food and drink distribution’ kind, and is not on the same wave length as MC Oluomo whose name may take a longer time to clean up.

In actual fact, those names should not be in the same sentence.