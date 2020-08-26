The Voice Nigeria is the boost Nigeria’s content industry needs right now

The Voice Nigeria is making a comeback this year. If you, like many of us who were disappointed that one of Nigeria’s most beloved music talent show didn’t make a return in 2018 after its second season aired in 2017, then you should understand why we are so hyped.

The Voice Nigeria is the Nigerian global singing competition that has churned out a number of delectable music talents from Johnny Drille, to Chike, A’rese, and Nonso, while providing us with nothing short of memorable excitement. This time, the show which is set to be produced in partnership with British television giant from UK, ITV, and international record label, Universal Music UK, in conjunction with YouTube, will see increased engagement from the show itself, with fans who will be given a chance to win awesome cash prizes.

The Nigerian content space has, over the past few years, seen a considerable decline in the existence and popularity of once-influential TV shows like MTN Project Fame, X-Factor, Nigeria’s Got Talent, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, Gulder Ultimate Search, amongst a few others. The lull, this sharp decline left within audiences between 2016-2018, when many of these shows either folded up or changed characters that were key to the shows’ enduring success, really highlighted how important they are to creating a diverse pool for the Nigerian entertainment market.

The reprisal of Big Brother Naija in 2017 for example truly helped many of us realise the joys of reality TV – one tailored to our demographic and manages to keep us all engaged regardless of the stir they continue to cause within conservative spaces. Indeed, social media has also been a huge driver for the show’s success but only because, in an entertainment industry with an overflow of substandard content, shows like Big Brother Naija, complete with organically generated plot twists, unending drama and undeniably fascinating characters are true pioneers of TV shows that succinctly respond to our growing entertainment needs.

So we can’t wait for The Voice Nigeria to begin!

Showrunners are beginning to see the endless potential of creating a lovable Nigerian TV show. They are beginning to realise that once a show resonates with Nigerians, (with some cash prize or gifts thrown in for the fans) it would never lack in engagement, or support, or a steady thread of conversation being generated around it. With the promise of delivering a bigger version of what we were used to on The Voice Nigeria, this comeback will not only diversify the Nigerian content space, it will further illustrate the unspoken sentiment that Nigerians love a show, if you make it good.

