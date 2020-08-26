Reuel Consulting introduces virtual therapy to cushion social distancing

Digital therapy and consulting firm, Reuel Consulting has introduced an occupational health therapy application designed to handle specific ailments in observance of social distancing, created by COVID-19 pandemic.

The app, Virtual Reality Therapy (VRT), also known as Virtual Reality Immersion Therapy (VRIT), Simulation for Therapy (SFT), Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy (VRET), and Computerized CBT (CCBT), is the use of virtual reality technology for psychological or occupational therapy and in affecting virtual rehabilitation.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos recently, Toluse Francis, Therapist and Lead Consultant at Reuel Consulting, stated that patients receiving virtual reality therapy navigate through digitally created environments and complete specially designed tasks often tailored to treat a specific ailment. He noted that the preference of virtual reality exposure therapy over in-vivo exposure therapy is often debated, but there are many obvious advantages of virtual reality exposure therapy that make it more desirable.

“At Reuel Consulting, we took into consideration the challenge of social distancing that the Coronavirus has brought our way by making available an app that can be used away from the therapist.

“This app is available on Android and the phone will serve as your headset lens; this means that distance isn’t a barrier once you get the app and connect with your therapist. Also, we teamed up with Psious VR, a tech company in Spain to bring this service to clients,’ says Francis.

Explaining further, he noted that with over 70 scenes, multiple mental and psychological issues can be examined and worked on, ranging but not limited to fear, anxiety, ADHD among others. He also mentioned that getting a VR headset before now would cost thousands of dollars but currently the cost has gone down. “To reduce the cost of mobility and getting equipment the mobile app has been made available. You would also have access to a professional as there are precautions to be taken into consideration,” he said.

Francis explained further that unlike VR usage in the areas of learning and games, VRet uses biofeedback sensors to record sensations and movements thereby allowing them to get accurate data.

“VRet a quick fix. It requires the involvement of the patient for it to work. We’re hopeful that this would change the access to therapy and options for clients and patients. Secondly, VRet can be expensive but we plan to make it reasonably affordable as we can be reached through our social media platform; media @reuelconsulting for enquiries,” concludes Francis.