“I have to prove that I’m not a one album wonder” | Fireboy DML talks about his struggle with self-doubt and more on #WithChude

On this thought-provoking episode of #WithChude, Nigerian singer-songwriter Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as FireBoy DML, opened up to host Chude Jideonwo about navigating the nature of new-found fame, self-doubt, and the pressure to continuously churn out great music.

Asked about how he manages pressure as a young celebrity, Fireboy told Chude, “Nobody really manages pressure to be honest, it’s either you allow it to enter or you keep it off. The only pressure I allow to mess me up is the one I put on myself. The pressure I put on myself is more than the one the fans put on me …. The important thing is to channel that pressure into something productive. I have proven I’m not a one-hit wonder but I also have to prove that I am not a one album wonder.”

He acknowledged that on rare occasions, he had felt confident about his music, particularly with some of his greatest hits like “King’’, ‘‘Jealous’’ and ‘‘Vibration’’, but he admitted that he spends more time searching for faults and mistakes.

These crippling moments of self-doubt, he revealed, have been overcome only with timely support from his team members.

