The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Extraction 2 (Netflix)

In this Netflix sequel, Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Tyler Rake, a skilled black ops mercenary who was believed to have perished during his last extraction mission. As it turns out, he’s very much alive and prepared to undertake another perilous task: rescuing the captive family of a ruthless gangster.

Streaming now on Netflix

A Lot Like Love (Netflix)

A Lot Like Love delves into themes of trust and betrayal, following the journey of Fanna, the daughter of a wealthy businessman named Alhaji. Fanna and her husband, Abdul, had intended to celebrate their anniversary with a trip to Turkey. However, tragedy strikes when Abdul is violently abducted in broad daylight. As time ticks away, Fanna unravels a series of shocking revelations that not only shatter her trust in those around her but also inflict profound personal anguish.

Streaming now on Netflix

Fast X (Cinema)

Dom Toretto and his family have consistently overcome challenges and adversaries through their daring missions. However, their next battle presents them with their most formidable and vengeful opponent yet. Emerging from the depths of the past, this menacing threat aims to dismantle Dom’s world and obliterate everything he holds dear, endangering the lives of his loved ones.

Black Mirror Season 6 (Netflix)

in its sixth season, Black Mirror takes a different direction. Technology takes a backseat, and the focus shifts to the dark side of human nature as the true antagonist. The episodes vary widely, ranging from a clever satire of Netflix itself to a space epic set in an alternate 1969. Despite their distinct narratives, they collectively convey a common theme: Technology is merely a tool, and its impact depends on how we choose to wield it—for better or for worse.

Streaming now on Netflix

The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC)

The Walking Dead franchise lives up to its name as its spinoffs continue to proliferate like relentless zombies. With the original series finally reaching its end last year, this sequel emerges to fill the void.

Dead City has the potential to surpass its counterparts like Fear the Walking Dead and World Beyond in terms of success. The clever move to pair fan-favorite characters Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) contributes to this anticipation. Despite Negan being responsible for the death of Maggie’s husband, they form an unlikely duo when Maggie’s son is abducted by the ruthless antagonist known as The Croat (Željko Ivanek). She must seek Negan’s assistance in the pursuit to rescue her child.

Streaming now on AMC Plus

The Flash (Cinema)

When the Flash employs his superhuman abilities to journey through time and alter the course of events, worlds collide in an unexpected manner. His noble endeavor to rescue his family ends up unintentionally reshaping the future, trapping him in a reality where General Zod resurfaces, posing a dire threat to humanity. With no other superheroes to rely on, the Flash must convince a retired Batman, who is different from what he expects, to join forces and save a captive Kryptonian. However, the Kryptonian in question is not the one the Flash initially sought to rescue.