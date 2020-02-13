The YNaija Cover – 13th February

Barely 24 hours to the inuaguration of governor elect David Lyon of Bayelsa State, five justices of the Supreme Court presided over by JusticeMary Peter-Odili nullified the election of mister Lyon on the grounds that his deputy, Senator biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo provided false information to INEC.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Ejembi Eko, the apex court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the certificate of Return issued to the governor elect and his deputy.

 

