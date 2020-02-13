The arrogance of Burna Boy, strange harmattan – Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

how do you people just casually chill at home in jeans??? — ιzzу⚡ (@VibesWithIzzy) February 13, 2020

We know “From Dust You Came, and To Dust You Shall Return” but someone should tell this Harmattan to calm down and allow us die fess before turning us to dust. — Mazi Ibe (@MaziIbe_) February 13, 2020

Who else noticed that those who performed traditional dances on speech & prize’s giving day and still collected prizes the same day are the world’s most pompous people 😂😂😂😂 — Odoh Abel Onmonya (@OdohOnmonya) February 13, 2020

If you crash your car on your birthday, you’ll definitely get surprise balloons from the Steering wheel — FAROUQ 🚬🌿 (@farouq_yahaya) February 13, 2020

This harmattan came back like those people who come back one hour after the argument has ended, to say “One more thing” — Femi(nist) (@iam_femi_) February 13, 2020