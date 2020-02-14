Feedback Friday: “I won’t avoid life”

Fellow traveller,

We love reading your emails, thoughts, and feedback about the TDV pieces you read. We are blessed to be part of your life, every day, in the most honourable way. We look forward to holding one another as we do life together.

We’ll share two emails from this community. Keep them coming; we read every mail.

In response to: Shameful period

Haha, I can relate with this.

There are some things that are part of life; avoiding talking about it is like avoiding living life. This, is one. Like you, I won’t avoid life.

Thank you for sharing.

[Name withheld]

In response to: All is in order

I really enjoyed reading this post, because this is where I am right now and it is such a beautiful place to be.

For me it’s a mix of rest and awareness, it’s a level in my spiritual walk I have just attained, or maybe I have always attained it but I am just paying attention to it.

Interestingly, not everyone around me is in this place. I have people putting themselves under undue pressure, second-guessing themselves and trying to match up to standards. And I feel like screaming STOP!, just BE, sister. That’s enough, you have all you need in you, Just BE!

Oh well, I don’t scream but I try to pass the message across the best way I can with love and when I can’t I simply pray for them.

[Name withheld]

 

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Our Journey Is Joy February 13, 2020

The Daily Vulnerable: Thorn

by Pelumi Shittu What do you do when you miss a loved one? What do you do when you sorrowfully ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 12, 2020

Where we belong | The Daily Vulnerable

by Ado Aminu My mother, if she remembers this incident [from what I shared yesterday], might muse not without a ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 11, 2020

When clarity meets action at LifeClass

by Damola Morenikeji One treasured part of the work we do at Joy, Inc. is the ease at which people find ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 10, 2020

The Daily Vulnerable: Choose

by Avviva Oluwaseun There’s an innate need in everyone to dominate. I believe it’s the foundation of all human conflict, the ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 8, 2020

When Life breaks your heart | The Daily Vulnerable

“Good things happen to good people” You have heard that before, haven’t you? So, what do you do when life ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 7, 2020

The Daily Vulnerable: Miss Red

by Fatima Allahnanan Mohammed I can never forget my first encounter with “Miss Red”. She showed up in red, the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail