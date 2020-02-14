Feedback Friday: “I won’t avoid life”

Fellow traveller,

We love reading your emails, thoughts, and feedback about the TDV pieces you read. We are blessed to be part of your life, every day, in the most honourable way. We look forward to holding one another as we do life together.

We’ll share two emails from this community. Keep them coming; we read every mail.

In response to: Shameful period

Haha, I can relate with this.

There are some things that are part of life; avoiding talking about it is like avoiding living life. This, is one. Like you, I won’t avoid life.

Thank you for sharing.

[Name withheld]

In response to: All is in order

I really enjoyed reading this post, because this is where I am right now and it is such a beautiful place to be.

For me it’s a mix of rest and awareness, it’s a level in my spiritual walk I have just attained, or maybe I have always attained it but I am just paying attention to it.

Interestingly, not everyone around me is in this place. I have people putting themselves under undue pressure, second-guessing themselves and trying to match up to standards. And I feel like screaming STOP!, just BE, sister. That’s enough, you have all you need in you, Just BE!

Oh well, I don’t scream but I try to pass the message across the best way I can with love and when I can’t I simply pray for them.

[Name withheld]