Oshiomhole rejects Supreme Court judgement which sacked David Lyon

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has reacted to the Supreme Court which sacked his party’s candidate David Lyon as the winner of Bayelsa governorship election.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the APC Chairman pointed out that the People’s Democratic Party candidate, Senator Duoye Diri who the Supreme Court directed the Independent and National Eelctoral Commission (INEC) to give a new certificate of return to, does not have one quarter of the total lawful votes which was cast in two third of the eight local government areas of Bayelsa.

FG announces 36m cash reward for any Nigerian scientist who can find the cure for Coronavirus

The Federal government has pledged N36 million cash gift to any Nigerian scientist who can find a cure for Coronavirus.

Minister of Techology, Ogbonnaya Onu, announced this when he spoke at the send forth party organised in honour of the former director of Chemical Technology in the ministry, who recently retired.

Shettima tells Nigerians to stop demonising Buhari over insecurity

Former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima has told Nigerians to stop demonizing President Buhari over the rising insecurity witnessed across the nation.

Speaking to newsmen after the plenary at the National Assembly on Thursday February 13, Shettima stated that grandstanding, playing to the gallery, pouring venom on the presidency will not solve the problem.

Ighalo banned from Manchester United training ground

Odion Ighalo has been banned from Manchester United’s training ground over fears of a potential coronavirus risk.

Recall the Nigerian international traveled from China, though not from Wuhan where the virus originated, to the UK to seal his move from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season.

Court grants journalist Agba Jalingo N10m bail

Justice Sule Shuaibu of the Federal High court in Calabar, Cross River State, has granted the bail application of journalist and rights activist, Agba Jalingo.

Agba who is the publisher of CrossRiverWatch, was arrested on August 22nd 2019, over a report alleging that Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, diverted N500 million belonging to the state. He is standing trial on charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony and attempt to topple the Cross River State government.