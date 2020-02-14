Social Media Week Lagos is 2 weeks away and these are the panels we are excited for

The 2020 Social Media Week Lagos is already upon us. It feels like just a few months ago when all the media folk of Lagos gathered together to network and dish on innnovations in the media industry. Time flies and so does innovation and this year, the topics reflect the new directions in which the Nigerian media industry is looking.

We have done the work of culling out the best panels and workshops to visit so you make the best of your time there. This is our list in no particular order.

USER EXPERIENCE VS CONTENT

Organized by Guardian Nigeria, this panel promises discussions on how content needs to engage users and meet their content expectations and how traditional and new media needs to optimize its content for premium user experience going forward. Guardian’s panel moderated by Chidera Muoka last year was one of the best panels at SMW2019 so we have high hopes for this one.

STORIES NOT STATISTICS

Far too many Nigerian media companies have been accused of treating the subjects of their reporting as numbers relevant only to a much larger story at the expense of building a community. But traditional models of sourcing and sustaining revenue for media businesses are proving difficult and many companies are returning to building communities who fund their work. As more businesses, especially Nigerian ones, start to look towards sustainability, this workshop can help kick start the process.

PODCASTING HUB

Tiyan Omo-Idehen is a veteran podcaster who is coming to SMWLagos to share the insights she has learned creating content for Nigerian podcasting audiences. Podcasting has become a viable alternative for reaching Nigerian media audiences in the last two years, with podcasters like Jola Ayeye and Joseph Nti building loyal followings online. Omo-Idehen brings her tips and tricks to Social Media Week to make podcasters of us all.

DESIGN THINKING, HUMANIZE IT

Design thinking its all the rage nowadays in media organizations as revenue models pivot away from advertising to subscriptions. More media companies are thinking of ways to shape their content to meet the actual needs of their paying audiences rather than solely pandering to their advertisers and this year’s design thinking class might give you a head start as you begin your own journey towards media community building to Social Media Week Lagos.

FEMALE DIGITAL CREATORS IN AFRICA

Even in the most well meaning of digital media conferences, women tend to get waylaid in proceedings or sidelined in discussions. That is why Digi Hype is creating its own SMW 2020 panel to correct this and celebrate women digital creators who are going it alone and doing great work.