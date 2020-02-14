Social Media Week Lagos is 2 weeks away and these are the panels we are excited for

Social Media Week

The 2020 Social Media Week Lagos is already upon us. It feels like just a few months ago when all the media folk of Lagos gathered together to network and dish on innnovations in the media industry. Time flies and so does innovation and this year, the topics reflect the new directions in which the Nigerian media industry is looking.

We have done the work of culling out the best panels and workshops to visit so you make the best of your time there. This is our list in no particular order.

USER EXPERIENCE VS CONTENT

Organized by Guardian Nigeria, this panel promises discussions on how content needs to engage users and meet their content expectations and how traditional and new media needs to optimize its content for premium user experience going forward. Guardian’s panel moderated by Chidera Muoka last year was one of the best panels at SMW2019 so we have high hopes for this one.

STORIES NOT STATISTICS

Far too many Nigerian media companies have been accused of treating the subjects of their reporting as numbers relevant only to a much larger story at the expense of building a community. But traditional models of sourcing and sustaining revenue for media businesses are proving difficult and many companies are returning to building communities who fund their work. As more businesses, especially Nigerian ones, start to look towards sustainability, this workshop can help kick start the process.

PODCASTING HUB

Tiyan Omo-Idehen is a veteran podcaster who is coming to SMWLagos to share the insights she has learned creating content for Nigerian podcasting audiences. Podcasting has become a viable alternative for reaching Nigerian media audiences in the last two years, with podcasters like Jola Ayeye and Joseph Nti building loyal followings online. Omo-Idehen brings her tips and tricks to Social Media Week to make podcasters of us all.

DESIGN THINKING, HUMANIZE IT

Design thinking its all the rage nowadays in media organizations as revenue models pivot away from advertising to subscriptions. More media companies are thinking of ways to shape their content to meet the actual needs of their paying audiences rather than solely pandering to their advertisers and this year’s design thinking class might give you a head start as you begin your own journey towards media community building to Social Media Week Lagos.

FEMALE DIGITAL CREATORS IN AFRICA

Even in the most well meaning of digital media conferences, women tend to get waylaid in proceedings or sidelined in discussions. That is why Digi Hype is creating its own SMW 2020 panel to correct this and celebrate women digital creators who are going it alone and doing great work.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Edwin Okolo February 13, 2020

Going platinum is just the beginning for Davido, the US is next

Davido has had a phenomenal last 12 months. After a few missteps in 2017, Davido returned to the drawing board ...

Edwin Okolo February 12, 2020

Plan B winning several AMVCA nominations is a breakthrough for streaming in Nigeria

The nominations for the 7th Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards were announced last weekend, and there were quite a number ...

Edwin Okolo February 11, 2020

Here’s how to market a best selling album, according to Fireboy DML

Yesterday, Fireboy DML released the music video for ‘Vibration’, one of the more popular singles from his genre defining debut ...

Edwin Okolo February 10, 2020

Will Ultimate Love succeed where the Koko Mansion failed?

Can you really talk about Multi-choice’s new non-scripted reality show Ultimate Love without referencing the O.G dating show of them all, Koko Mansion? ...

Bernard Dayo February 10, 2020

We are getting a remake of ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent.’ Here’s why it deserves an all-female soundtrack

Charles Okpaleke is remaking the 1992 cult horror Nneka the Pretty Serpent, another movie in the filmmaker’s massive remake rollout ...

Editor February 7, 2020

What censors? – Toolz and Gbemi are bringing back ‘Off Air’

Rejoice lovers of radio, youtube and podcasting, our favourite duo (aside Jollz and FK) are back on the air for ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail