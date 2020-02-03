The YNaija Cover – 3rd February

The implementation of Lagos Traffic Law banning the operation of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke Napep) in some LGAs in the state has made most Lagosians resorted to finding alternatives to convey themselves to work. It appears the old system of transportation is not indeed ancient as Lagosians bemoan the resuscitation of OHorse app. Journey from Eko Hotel to Ajah according to the Lagos residents cost N3,000.

The ban has generated controversy on social media since days, with the reality biting harder today.