The month of November wasn’t a distinct indication of collective ministerial performances. More than half of the ministries barely recorded activities and with the December on the horizon, what will be the defining achievement to end the year? From the Minster of Works and Housing Babaunde Fashola saying roads aren’t as bad as people have made them to be, to the Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed being one of the earliest advocates for the Social Media Bill, here’s the YNaija Ministers’ Ranking for November.

10. Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture)

Before the Social Media Bill stirred up controversy on the internet, Minister for Information and Culture Lai Mohammed had already aligned himself with the Bill that sought to restrict the use of social media and gag press freedom. According to Mohammed: “No responsible government will sit by and allow fake news and hate speech to dominate its media space, because of the capacity of this menace to exploit our national fault lines to set us against each other and trigger a national conflagration.That is why we will continue to evolve ways to tackle fake news and hate speech until we banish both.”

We already have defamation laws in the place, why must the Social Media Bill exist?

9. Babatunde Raji Fashola (Works and Housing)

Babatunde Fashola got in the news recently for saying that Nigerian roads aren’t as bad as people make them out to be. This drew controversy along, and very much indicated that Fashola was cocooned in a political echo chamber. Aside that, he also blamed the incessant rains has part of the reason road repairs have been hampered.

8. Osagie Ehanire (Health)

Nigeria’s health sector has been plagued with poor funding and non-release of budgetary allocations to health, amongst other issues. Osagie Ehanire, with his impressive portfolio, has already stated how he will turns things around. In an exclusive interview with CNBC Africa at the Future of Health Summit in Abuja, Ehanire disclosed that a bill to make health insurance mandatory in Nigeria is currently awaiting assent.

7. Sale Mamman (Power)

Minister of Power has said that the 40MW Kashimbilla Power Plant in Taraba, which is powered to provide electricity to 80% of the communities in both Taraba and Benue States, would soon be commissioned. Expressing satisfaction with the level and quality of work done on the project, Mamman went on an inspection visit to the plant. Small wins.

6. Abubakar Malami (Justice)

Reappointed as Minister of Justice, Abukakar Malami had his work cut for him, especially the much needed reform of the justice system. That aside, Malami is leading the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele for a fresh legal battle against British firm Process & Industrial Developments.

A British commercial court had in August affirmed the ruling of a London arbitration tribunal, which, in January 2017, awarded $6.6bn arbitral award against Nigeria over an alleged breach of a gas supply and processing agreement signed with P&ID.

5. Hadi Sirika (Aviation)

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika recently said he will be relocating his office to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu temporary to directly supervise the rehabilitation of the airport which he said will be completed before the end of April 2020.

Sirika alsp announced that the new terminal building for the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos and the Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano will be ready before the end of the year.

4. Sadiya Umar Farouq (Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development)

Sadiya Umar Farouq hovered in political obscurity until news circulated that she was getting married to President Buhari, and potentially displacing the First Lady Aisha Buhari. Umar Farouq is currently enjoying some limelight, and directing the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPS (NCFRMI), to provide support to over 2,000 persons displaced by recent attacks on some Kaduna villages.

3. Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment)

The protracted non-implementation of the new minimum wage has been a defining hallmark of Chris Ngige’s ministerial footprint, and his seeming nonchallance about brain drain. With the federal government and Labour unions meeting yet again on the implementation of the new wage, this time around making consequential adjustments to finally reach an agreement, this spells a minor victory for Ngige.

2. Sunday Dare (Sports and Youth Development)

Sunday Dare is one of the few minsters actively involved with his job portfolio since inauguration, leveraging on the medium of social media to engage openly with young people. On Twitter, you’d find him gracing a youth event or encouraging the involvement of preteens in sports, and how the Sports ministry can work better to harness the talent of children who are already inclined to sports.

1. Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation)

Although there has been delays in the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project, Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi is always doing routine supervisions and assessment of the project. At this year’s Future Awards Africa, he announced free train rides for Nigerians from Lagos to Ibadan for the next three months.Intended to introduce the new services to travellers, the minister will also join the train ride next Saturday to encourage citizens. The new development builds on his recent promise to complete the Lagos-Ibadan Railway project in April 2020.