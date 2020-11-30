“There is dignity in being a sex worker” – Commercial Sex Worker, Gift tells #WithChude

Commercial sex worker withChude

On this week’s episode of #WithChude, commercial sex worker, Gift, opens up to host and founder of Joy Inc., Chude Jideonwo, about her hurtful past which led her into the commercial sex industry, her reasons for staying and her plans for the future.

Speaking on why she chose this path, despite popular opinions on alternatives, Gift shared in honesty why she felt that this was a better option for her.

There are a lot of people who would rather I take to the streets to beg. For me, I cannot beg. Begging on the street comes with many unwarranted insults thrown your way.” She said. “I see sex as a type of work, and unlike begging, there is dignity in working even if it is as a sex worker. It is a complete business transaction like any other business. You come to me for sex, I render my services, you pay me, and then the business is wrapped up.”

The poised sex worker also shared her perspective on the backlash her choice of occupation has gotten from Nigerians, especially in the current clime.

I have been accused of being one of the people who is ruining the country with our ‘undignified’ work. But, how has Nigeria helped Nigerians in the country who are suffering? There are a lot of people who have been rendered homeless by the very government meant to protect them,” she said.

“There are a lot of people whose lives, homes and families have been shattered and left without hope of survival. How do we expect them to fend for themselves? Different people come into this line of work for different reasons. So, until the government can let us know how they have assisted these people, the question of responsibility in destroying our image should not fall on us but the government,” she concluded.

With confidence, firmness and assertiveness, Gift shared her story in its fullness, and she did it on her terms; revealing that despite being a sex worker, no matter how unpopular it is, there is dignity in it.

 #WithChude is a special series of targeted multimedia conversations and investigations focused on narratives that enable and strengthen the mind, heart, and spirit. New episodes of #WithChude show every Saturday at 9 pm on TVC Entertainment, with reruns every Sunday on Wazobia TV at 5 pm and every Thursday on EbonyLife TV at 7:30 pm.

An extended play podcast is up on Spotify, iTunes, among other podcast platforms every Wednesday at 10:00 am. Everyone can join the conversations.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac November 30, 2020

“Children are dying and being molested. People need to spend their lives in jail, and you’ll see, this culture will disappear.” – Mr James Ibor on Public Eye

On Sunday, November 29, 2020, Funmi Iyanda had a conversation about sex slavery in the Keyi community of Cross River ...

Michael Isaac November 29, 2020

“There is nothing in the present political system that young people can learn from” | Panelists discuss at The Diversity Summit 2020

On Saturday, The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), held its first-ever TV and digital edition of The Diversity Summit, incorporating a ...

Michael Isaac November 29, 2020

“Woman on a mission to disrupt the energy sector”, Ogutu Okudo emerges winner of the coveted Young Person of the Year Prize at The Future Awards Africa 2020

Seven extraordinary individuals including innovators, activists and entrepreneurs from across Africa were shortlisted for The Future Awards Africa 2020 Young ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 28, 2020

#SaturdaySpecial: ‘An alchemy of personal family story and untouchable myth’ | The Death of Vivek Oji

The Death of Vivek Oji is Akwaeke Emezi’s latest novel whose excerpt, courtesy of YNaija and Farafinabooks, we’re happy to ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 27, 2020

LBS announces Chris Ogbechie as new Dean as Enase Okonedo moves to Pan-Atlantic University

Lagos Business School has announced the appointment of Professor of Strategic Management, Chris Ogbechie, as its new Dean. The appointment ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 27, 2020

University of Sussex organises Brand Management Masterclass; calls for January 2021 applications

The University of Sussex Business School on Tuesday, November 24, hosted a virtual Masterclass on Brand Management and the Challenge ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail