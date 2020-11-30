YouTube’s Africa Creators Week has ended, but we can’t forget Niniola’s soulful performance

Last week, YouTube held its first virtual Africa Creators Week to engage, inspire and educate African creators to grow on the platform. It ended with a 2-hour livestream spotlighting artistes from the continent like Sauti Sol, Reekado Bankz, Sho Madjozi, and others.

Nigeria’s afrohouse dynamite Niniola, riding on the wave of her sophomore album Colours and Sounds released this year, began her set with a stripped down version of single Addicted, arresting seconds of slow, yearnful singing accompanied by competent background instrumentation.

Niniola’s is known for electrifying performances, and what that stood out in this cut for YouTbube are the transitions and vocal control. Have a blast.