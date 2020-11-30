YouTube’s Africa Creators Week has ended, but we can’t forget Niniola’s soulful performance

Niniola

Last week, YouTube held its first virtual Africa Creators Week to engage, inspire and educate African creators to grow on the platform. It ended with a 2-hour livestream spotlighting artistes from the continent like Sauti Sol, Reekado Bankz, Sho Madjozi, and others.

Nigeria’s afrohouse dynamite Niniola, riding on the wave of her sophomore album Colours and Sounds released this year, began her set with a stripped down version of single Addicted, arresting seconds of slow, yearnful singing accompanied by competent background instrumentation.

Niniola’s is known for electrifying performances, and what that stood out in this cut for YouTbube are the transitions and vocal control. Have a blast.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo November 27, 2020

KollyDee is making RnB in his own image with debut EP ‘Sinus Rhythm’

Stand by You, a song on KollyDee’s six-track EP Sinus Rhythm released week, faintly bubbles with Craig David vocal markers, ...

Wilfred Okiche November 26, 2020

Review: Does ‘A Day In The Live: Wizkid’ bring the Starboy closer?

With the Coronavirus pandemic upending traditional music industry structures globally, artists, their management and record labels have had to figure ...

Bernard Dayo November 26, 2020

Watch Kizz Daniel in the cinematic visuals of ‘Boys Are Bad’

Off his third studio album King of Love released back in June, Kizz Daniel has given us the visuals of ...

Nelson C.J November 25, 2020

The latest collaboration between Brandon Hamilton and Walter Kolade Spearheart is proof of Nigerian music’s expanding global front

For a while now, the world has not only been listening to what Nigerian music artists have to say, but ...

Kola Muhammed November 24, 2020

Grammy: Burna gets #TwiceAsTall with 2021 nomination

It has been more than a long time coming for Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy who gets a ...

Kola Muhammed November 24, 2020

MOBO Awards return to shine light on a big year for Nigerian artistes

You would have to go as far back as 2017 for the last time popular music awards MOBO held. But ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail