Theresa May drafts new plans to exit the EU

by Adedotun Michael

Britain is set to announce a plan to push for a customs partnership with the European Union (EU) which would deflect the need for a customs border between the UK and the rest of the union. The proposed plan which will overrule the need for a physical post-Brexit border would see Britain and the EU enforcing each other’s customs rules.

If approved, the plan includes arrangements which would see the UK manage a new customs border using technology to streamline administration to the “fullest extent possible” will be the first ever of its kind.

The plans, to be announced by Brexit secretary David Davis who has argued an interim period is essential to avoid “unnecessary disruption” for UK businesses have already attracted some variance as they include confirmation that the Government has decided on a transitional customs arrangement instead of cutting ties with the EU as soon as the UK leaves the bloc in March 2019.

Officials, however, said, “by having a three-year transitional phase the UK could be held hostage by the EU as they would be allowed to block any overseas British trade deals for that period”.