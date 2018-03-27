These Africans just got nominated for a LAMBDA for their LGBT novels

Lambda

Nigerians are truly taking over the Nigerian literary world, and a good number of them are doing it by takinng on LGBT stories out of the continent and amplifying them into a global space. Who could forget the work of queer literary pioneer Jude Dibia and the more recent work of writers like Chinelo Okparanta who have centered LGBT persons in some of Nigeria’s most important cultural events. Even more recent are the offerings by Akweke Emezi and Olumide Popoola, whose books revolve around transgender characters. It is only natural that African writers taking on this important task are finally getting the attention they deserve, most especially by the Lambda.

The Lambda Literary is America’s oldest and largest literary arts organization dedicated to rewarding excellent LGBT literature. And this year’s Lammy’s are far more inclusive than we’ve ever seen. Three writers of African origin telling stories that decidedly African are nominated for the Lammy’s this year (the 30th edition since the awards began), beating 1000 submissions from 300 publishers. Our honoured three include Chike Frankie Edozien’s memoir ‘Lives of Great Men’ which was nominated in the Gay Memoir/Biography category, Fimí Sílè Forever by Nnanna Ikpo nominated for the Gay Fiction category and is set in contemporary Nigeria. Rounding out the African nominations is the anthology Queer Africa 2: New Stories by Makhosazana Xaba & Karen Martin featuring stories from Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda and Sierra Leone amongst others. The awards will hold on the 4th of June in New York, and just in case you’re wondering, we’re rooting for everybody black. 

Here’s everyone else nominated in every category.

