TheVoiceNigeria: The battle before the lives! Everyone who made it through and the talents we said goodbye to

Tonight saw the final round of battle in the competition and one of the toughest so far for the coaches.

There were four pairs of talents going head to head as usual and a final trio of the sister duo, Tara and Bella; classical singer, Sandra Osamor and amazing talent, Victor.

Watch how each group fought to finish:

Shapera and Zorah kicked the show off with a rendition of Adam Lambert’s Whatya want from me. Team Waje gained Shapera after the tough battle as Zorah sang her way out of the show.

Arewa is a powerful vocalist and Amarachi is no less a great singer and as both of them battled with Emeli Sande’s What I Did For Love, Arewa’s voice spoke to Coach Waje the loudest. But hollup, Timi made a big steal and Amarachi makes it through too.

Talk about perfect chemistry! The audience was left with goosebumps as Chris Rio and J’Dess performed Westlife’s More than words in sync like no other. Coach Yemi Alade gave her pass to Chris Rio.

How these two were going to successfully pull off a Tiwa Savage on stage was all we Wanted to see. Did they pull it off? Yes! Who made it to the Lives. It was Voke.

The trio perform Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s Aint No Mountain High Enough but only one could go through to the lives and Victor was the victorious one who pulled through on Team Timi.