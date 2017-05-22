“They should not try it” | Tinubu warns against any coup

by Omoleye Omoruyi

National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reproved the military against any coup attempt, saying Nigerians would not sit and watch it happen.

According to Vanguard, he said this while addressing a gathering at the Parliamentary Session at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja.

“I want to add my voice to that warning of coup attempt. They should not try it, those who want to break the democracy that many died for will have no fertile ground to plant the seed in Lagos. It is a bad product and I can assure you that we will reject it. Lagos will resist any form of action that plans to end the democracy we clamour for.”