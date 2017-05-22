Judicial officers are being castigated without being heard – CJN

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Chief of Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen has said the judiciary is under threat as its officers were being accused of corrupt practices.

Onnoghen said this while speaking during a thanksgiving service held at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Abuja diocese.

According to TheCable, his senior special assistant on media, Awassan Bassey in a statement said Onnoghen also warned Nigerians from making unfounded allegations against the judiciary.

The Chief Justice urged Nigerians to write petitions against judicial officers involved in corruption.

“The judiciary is under threat,” he said.

“Judges and judicial officers, including myself, are being castigated without giving the opportunity to be heard, but God knows our heart.”

He also mentioned allegations made by a Senator who represented Anambra central stating that the judiciary “robbed her of her mandate.”

Onnoghen urged Nigerians to go through the right channel in registering their displeasure against the judiciary.