“33” Export Friendship Experience parties continues in Port Harcourt, Yola and Onitsha

“33” Export Friendship Experience parties continue to provide friends with the opportunity to connect, bond and share moments in Port Harcourt, Yola and Onitsha this Sunday, May 21, 2017.

The experiential parties which started in March are headlined by top DJs and comedians in the Nigerian entertainment industry such as DJ Real, DJ Kaywise, DJ Kentalky, MC Shakara, Ajebo and Comedian Bash. Consumers across the country are treated every weekend to the best of music, games and comedy.

The Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager and Stout, Nigerian Breweries, Emmanuel Agu, emphasised the brand’s reputation as the No. 1 Friendship Beer, evidenced by the testimonials and immense interests of the customers in the friendship parties across Nigeria.

Speaking with the media team in Uyo, Agu said, “The Friendship Experience Parties are opportunities for us to directly engage and connect with our customers. The brand will continue to build on this exciting platform to allow our customers create and experience memorable moments with their friends.”

The parties were held last weekend in Uyo, Jos and Port Harcourt as lovers of the brand and their friends in these cities had memorable experiences.

“We are definitely looking forward to the next friendship experience parties in Port Harcourt,” said Muyiwa Ore, a guest at the event. “I have been hosted at the parties twice this year and everyone at the events I attended leaves the venue with the knowledge that they were part of an unforgettable experience. It is certainly not an event you want to take for granted.”

Consumers in Port Harcourt, Yola, and Onitsha can attend any of the experiential parties with friends to celebrate each other while experiencing the quality taste of “33” Export Lager Beer.