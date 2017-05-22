President Trump’s flight to Israel may be a first in history

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

President Trump’s flight from Saudi-Arabia to Israel, Monday may have been the first direct flight between the two countries in history.

The direct flight from Riyahd, Saudi- Arabia to Tel-Aviv, Israel is said to be the first direct flight between Saudi-Arabia and Israel, the only countries with direct flights from Israel to Saudi Arabia are Egypt and Jordan who have signed peace treaties with Israel.

A spokesman for the Israel Airport Authority said he had no knowledge of any direct flights ever landing in Israel from Saudi Arabia.

The President and First Lady arrived at the Ben-Gurion International airport were welcomed by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime minister in a speech also said he hoped one day an Israeli prime minister would be able to fly from Tel Aviv to Riyahd.

At the airport arrival ceremony, President Trump said “We have a rare opportunity to bring stability and peace in this region, defeat terror and create a future of peace, we can only get there by working together, there is no other way,” he said.

President Trump is expected to discuss peace related talks between Israel and Palestinians on his visit. He is scheduled to meet Netanyahu in Jerusalem and Mahmoud Abbas the Palestinian President in Bethlehem. Trump will also be visiting the Palestinian territories while in Israel.

