Trump plans return trip to the Middle East with President of Egypt

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

President Trump, Sunday, said that he is planning a return trip to the Middle East with Egypt as a primary stop.

Trump said this at the Ritzaaaqq Hotel in Riyadh, during a bilateral meeting with the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, “We will absolutely be putting that on the list very soon.” A visit like this would be a huge step in American relations with Egypt.

During the bilateral meeting, Trump only commented on the Egyptian rulers shoes. He said “Love your shoes. Boy, those shoes. Man,”

Trump met with Sisi for the first time in April, during his first official visit to the White House. President Barack Obama never invited Sisi to the White House.

The President’s next trip abroad is the G20 conference in Hamburg in July. He however did not say when he exactly would be visiting Egypt, but he praised Sisi calling him “friend.” Trump also thanked him for aiding the release of Aya Hijazi, an American aide worker who spent three years in an Egyptian prison for human trafficking charges that were widely condemned by human rights groups.

The meeting between the two leaders was quite warm and cordial with a steady flow of comments between them. Sisi said to Trump, “you are a unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible.”

Trump responded “I agree!” drawing chuckles from aides present in the room.

