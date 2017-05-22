An exhausted President Trump arrives in Israel

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

President Trump arrived in Israel, Monday. Trump’s intention for this visit is to attempt a revival of the stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

On the two day trip, President Trump is to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas separately and also visit holy sites. In Jerusalem, he will pray at the Western Wall and visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

The President and First Lady Melania were received by Netanyahu and his wife Sara, as well as Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and members of the Israeli cabinet, in a red carpet ceremony.

Just two days into his five country tour, President Trump is already showing signs of fatigue from his packed schedule. The nine-day trip would take him through the Middle East and Europe and end Saturday after visits to Brussels, Sicily and the Vatican.

Trump referred to “Islamic extremism,” Sunday, during a speech in Riyadh which he urged the Arab and Islamic leaders to do their share to defeat Islamist militants.

A White House official blamed the switch on Trump’s fatigue. “Just an exhausted guy,” she told reporters. President Trump also skipped a “tweeps” forum for young people that was to be his last activity Sunday, sending first daughter Ivanka Trump in his place.