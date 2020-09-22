TheYNaijaCover: Patriarchy FC takes a hit as Twitter user recounts wife’s labour story

The microblogging site, Twitter erupted in heated conversation after a Twitter user, identified as Seun, recounted the events leading up to his entry into fatherhood. He revealed that he left his wife at the hospital while she was in labour with his daughter, to drink and eat Isi-ewu – a local spicy delicacy made with goat head.

He further revealed that his wife called him to inform him that she had successfully put to birth while he was devouring the meal and he was so surprised, he had to have it packed up in a takeaway box. The thread was aimed at celebrating his daughter, who clocked a year on Tuesday but drew the wrong kind of reaction from Nigerians.

“On this day 1 year ago, I was chilling with my brothers @shevyhez @MaziIbe_ @jenrade3 when my wife called to say “I am through.” It wasn’t even up to 1 hour that I left her at the hospital, in fact I was about to devour the isiewu in front of me. “I replied saying “through ke, how?”

“I’m through, come and carry your daughter”…ah, omo I was so excited, I broke the news to my guys, the isiewu sef no gree go again, had to do takeaway. I sped down to the hospital, burst a tyre while I was trying to park. “Lo and behold, my star was out! It’s one year today and my Star is 1. “Happy Birthday Oluwamayomide Zuriel Ojo,” the thread read.

Seun had long since deleted the thread after the backlash, but it didn’t stop the barrage of disapproving comments from feminists and Nigerian women alike.

Earlier in the day, there was banter on the platform about “Patriarchy FC,” as men on the micro-blogging site turned misogynistic takes into “jokes.” Any rebuttal directed at these men was met with the usual it’s just “bants.”

Seun’s revelation showed that it’s not just “bants” and misogyny is nothing to be joked about, as it is the alarming reality that women, unfortunately, deal with on a regular basis.