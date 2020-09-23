NLC declares nationwide protest over fuel price hike; Despite protests, FG forges ahead with Water Resources Bill | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has said that protests and strike action will commence, on Monday, across the country over the refusal of the federal government to reverse petrol prices and electricity tariff.

NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, made the announcement after the National Executive Council of the congress, comprising the chairmen of the NLC in the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory, met in Abuja on Tuesday. The organisation had earlier issued a two-week ultimatum to the federal government to reverse the increase in prices, but this ultimatum was met with the government’s inaction.

The pump price of petrol was increased earlier in the month while a new electricity tariff was implemented around the same period. While marketers are currently selling petrol between N158 and N162 per litre, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) increased electricity tariff from N30.23 to N62.33 per kwh.

Nigerian, Hauwa Ojeifo, wins Bill and Melinda Gates Goalkeepers award

Founder of She Writes Woman, Hauwa Ojeifo, has won the Bill and Melinda Gates Goalkeepers award as the Global Changemaker of the Year 2020.

According to the Gates Foundation, the award, which celebrates an individual who has inspired change using personal experience or from a position of leadership, recognises Hauwa Ojeifo of Nigeria for her work promoting gender equality.

Her organisation, She Writes Woman, provides “mental health support through a helpline, teletherapy and virtual support groups serving as a first point of contact to ensure that survivors of gender-based violence and those living with mental health conditions have access to confidential psychosocial support and counselling.”

She won the goalkeepers award alongside John Nkengasong, the director of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

FG forges ahead with National Water Resources Bill, despite protests

The Federal Government has said that there’s no going back in the passage of the National Water Resources Bill, currently before the National Assembly.

Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, made this known on Tuesday at a press briefing he addressed with his counterpart, the Minister for Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, in Abuja.

The controversial Bill had been rejected in the 8th Assembly but has now been reintroduced in the 9th National Assembly, and is again receiving backlash from stakeholders who believe there are sinister motives behind it. Mohammed reassured Nigerians at the briefing saying that those criticising the Bill were either ill-informed, haven’t read it or do not understand its provisions.

“There is nothing new about the National Water Resources Bill. This is because it is an amalgamation of Water Resources Laws that have been in existence for a long time. These are, Water Resources Act, Cap W2 LFN 2004, The River Basin Development Authority Act, Cap R9 LFN 2004, The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (Establishment) Act, Cap N1100A, LFN 2004 and National Water Resources Institute Act, Cap N83 LFN 2004.

”So, why are the laws being re-packaged as the National Water Resources Bill 2020? The answer is that they are being re-enacted with necessary modifications to bring them in line with current global trends as well as best practices in Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM). The overall objective of this amalgamation is the efficient management of the Water Resources Sector for the economic development of Nigeria and the well-being of its citizens,” he added.

Nigerian government goes after lottery operators

The Federal Government has declared that due to unpaid revenue from lottery operators in Nigeria, it has lost billions of Naira from 2015 till date.

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, while inaugurating an 11-man ministerial Taskforce Committee for the recovery of the funds, made the announcement on Tuesday. Akume recalled that he consulted widely with industry stakeholders but was unsatisfied with findings of lottery operations.

“It is clear that historic revenue collections from lottery and gaming transactions have underperformed resulting in significant losses to the government. In spite of my earlier appeal for an increased effort by operators to pay what they owe, statutory returns continue to be poor or nonexistent,“ Akume said.

NCDC confirms 176 new COVID-19 cases

176 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-73

Plateau-50

FCT-17

Rivers-8

Ondo-6

Niger-5

Ogun-5

Edo-3

Kaduna-3

Oyo-2

Bauchi-1

Bayelsa-1

Delta-1

Nasarawa-1 57,613 confirmed

48,836 discharged

1,100 deaths pic.twitter.com/LmViGY75qX — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 22, 2020