Thomas Partey to miss Arsenal-Man City match due to muscle injury

According to Football London, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will not play in tonight’s massive match against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. The loss of the Ghanaian international might be devastating for Mikel Arteta’s squad.

In his pregame news conference, Mikel Arteta stated that he has no fresh injury worries heading into tonight’s game against City. Due to a possible muscle injury, it appears that Partey will not be able to play.

However, the loss of Partey in the middle of the field might be devastating to Arsenal’s prospects of victory despite the fact that his injury is not considered to be serious. Arteta will be hoping that new January transfer acquisition Jorginho can make an immediate impact and help the Gunners expand their advantage at the top of the league by six points.

The Ghanaian’s work as a holding midfielder has been crucial in maximizing the influence of players like Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard. Arsenal’s dominance in games, especially at home against stronger opponents, has been greatly aided by his toughness and ability to win back possession in critical parts of the play.

After scoring in the North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season, Partey went on to have outstanding performances against Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea. Arteta will be praying that the 29-year-old has a speedy recovery so he can continue what has been his greatest season.