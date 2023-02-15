Thomas Partey to miss Arsenal-Man City match due to muscle injury

According to Football London, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will not play in tonight’s massive match against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. The loss of the Ghanaian international might be devastating for Mikel Arteta’s squad.

In his pregame news conference, Mikel Arteta stated that he has no fresh injury worries heading into tonight’s game against City. Due to a possible muscle injury, it appears that Partey will not be able to play.

However, the loss of Partey in the middle of the field might be devastating to Arsenal’s prospects of victory despite the fact that his injury is not considered to be serious. Arteta will be hoping that new January transfer acquisition Jorginho can make an immediate impact and help the Gunners expand their advantage at the top of the league by six points.

The Ghanaian’s work as a holding midfielder has been crucial in maximizing the influence of players like Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard. Arsenal’s dominance in games, especially at home against stronger opponents, has been greatly aided by his toughness and ability to win back possession in critical parts of the play.

After scoring in the North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season, Partey went on to have outstanding performances against Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea. Arteta will be praying that the 29-year-old has a speedy recovery so he can continue what has been his greatest season.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija February 15, 2023

Burna Boy, Tems & Rema to Headline 2023 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema have been recruited to headline the 2023 edition of the NBA All-Star Weekend. At this year’s ...

YNaija February 14, 2023

Obi Cubana surprises his wife Lush Eby with 300 roses and other expensive gifts for Valentine’s Day

In honor of Valentine’s Day, successful entrepreneur Obi Cubana has given his wife, Ebinna Iyiegbu, 300 roses. His wife, in ...

YNaija February 13, 2023

Elon Musk contemplates buying Manchester United

The deadline for official bids for Manchester United is quickly approaching, and Elon Musk is one of many interested parties. The ...

YNaija February 13, 2023

Mr Macaroni sues two APC supporters for alleging he collected N7m to campaign for Peter Obi

Mr. Macaroni, aka skit maker and social activist Debo Adedayo, has taken two followers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ...

YNaija February 13, 2023

House on the Rock Pastor who mounted altar with AK-47 to be investigated by police

In response to a preacher mounting the pulpit while carrying an AK-47, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced that he ...

YNaija February 13, 2023

Rihanna is back and expecting baby number 2!

After a four-year hiatus from live performances and a seven-year gap since her previous album, Rihanna returned to the spotlight ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail