The Thread: “Cry baby” “Terrible spin” | Scathing responses follow Trump’s “greatest witch hunt ever” accusation

Donald Trump, POTUS 45 is having a very hard time right about now. After firing FBI Director, James Coney, and leaking classified information to Russia, America and Trump are no longer at ease.
As some sort of a last sympathy cry, Trump tweeted this today, but going by the replies he got, Americans are not in a forgiving mood at all.
…One-half of America, we mean.
Do see below:
This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017
With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special counsel appointed!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017
Cry baby
@realDonaldTrump JFK was literally shot in the face.
— Republican Tears ☕😭 (@williamlegate) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump William McKinley was shot twice in the abdomen.
— Republican Tears ☕😭 (@williamlegate) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump James A. Garfield was shot in the back.
— Republican Tears ☕😭 (@williamlegate) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump You relentlessly attacked Obama for years over a baseless & racist conspiracy theory that has been needlessly proven false.
— Republican Tears ☕😭 (@williamlegate) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump & you bitch like a little crying baby bc they're launching an independent investigation because YOU fired the person investigating you?
— Republican Tears ☕😭 (@williamlegate) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump I'm not even a huge Hillary fan, but LOL @ you thinking you've had ANY bit of a witch hunt. pic.twitter.com/znlc1qNcVK
— Republican Tears ☕😭 (@williamlegate) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump HE'S COMEYING TO GET YOU, CHUMP.https://t.co/o0xOvqaXGj pic.twitter.com/pXB5iBIno3
— Republican Tears ☕😭 (@williamlegate) May 18, 2017
Let’s define witch hunt
@realDonaldTrump First, it's not a "witch hunt" if you did it. There are over 20 personal ties between yourself and Russia. That's probable cause.
— Kelly Scaletta (@KellyScaletta) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump A "witch hunt" would be if say, the other party spent a quarter century and hundreds of billions of dollars investigating you for nothing.
— Kelly Scaletta (@KellyScaletta) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump A "witch hunt" would be spending 8 years investigating you for losing money in a minor land deal you made when you weren't even governor.
— Kelly Scaletta (@KellyScaletta) May 18, 2017
@KellyScaletta @4801712096 @realDonaldTrump AND, a "witch hunt" is for 8+ yrs claiming @BarackObama wasn't born in the US, demanding his birth certificate, & then claiming it was fake!
— M. Kenney (@FacebookerMK1) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Donald, this is NOT a witch hunt. Yours are the protestations of a guilty man crying to his minions.
— Kelly Scaletta (@KellyScaletta) May 18, 2017
@4801712096 @realDonaldTrump You must love saying stupid things.
— Kelly Scaletta (@KellyScaletta) May 18, 2017
President Pence, perhaps?
@realDonaldTrump Did you know that people on Capitol Hill are already talking about "President Pence"? You're out baby. You're done. https://t.co/bmE9WprpYI
— Pieter Howes (@PieterHowes) May 18, 2017
@PieterHowes @cyberkrinn @realDonaldTrump Pence's involvement in the transition should be enough to keep him out, has to be something on Ryan….might end up with President Hatch?
— Tom Whitfield (@tommy2694) May 18, 2017
Bring on Watergate, baby
@ebaumsworld @realDonaldTrump It took a couple days, but thanks guys! pic.twitter.com/jeRGibctsX
— Daniel McMahon (@mcmahon) May 18, 2017
Wrong history
@realDonaldTrump "No Drama Obama" wasn't colluding with Russians, he released his tax returns, & his scandals involved chewing gum. pic.twitter.com/hGaru3ralr
— Republican Tears ☕😭 (@williamlegate) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump You can't even defend ur own actions… why are you so scared about this? This received bipartisan support & you have nothing to hide—RIGHT? 😏 pic.twitter.com/XqJQTlzG84
— Republican Tears ☕😭 (@williamlegate) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump & u seem to forget that the biggest problems u had w Obama were him playing golf too much & his birth certificate… & u play more than him 😂
— Republican Tears ☕😭 (@williamlegate) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Your administration is falling & fast. Reports are now saying The Spicer Show will be canceled in the next few weeks. Very bad sign for you. pic.twitter.com/EMXr50sqg6
— Republican Tears ☕😭 (@williamlegate) May 18, 2017
Quit whining
@realDonaldTrump 45 whines no politician has ever been treated so unfairly. Obama dealt w/ birther lie, rampant racism, didn't 😭 like this.
— Adam Best (@adamcbest) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump And nice try, Donald. We all know Obama was the first modern president without a major scandal.
— Adam Best (@adamcbest) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Trump realizes his presidency will be a failure. Has switched from cranking out executive orders to cranking out excuses.
— Adam Best (@adamcbest) May 18, 2017
Don’t be a dumbass
@realDonaldTrump "Why are my crimes being investigated when other people have committed crimes?" This argument won't hold up in court, dumbass.
— BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump You're underlining the fact that you are so much worse than any other politician ever. This is terrible spin.
— BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) May 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Also: Fuck you.
— BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) May 18, 2017
Hang in there, Orange.
