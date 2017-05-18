The Thread: “Cry baby” “Terrible spin” | Scathing responses follow Trump’s “greatest witch hunt ever” accusation

Donald Trump, POTUS 45 is having a very hard time right about now. After firing FBI Director, James Coney, and leaking classified information to Russia, America and Trump are no longer at ease.

As some sort of a last sympathy cry, Trump tweeted this today, but going by the replies he got, Americans are not in a forgiving mood at all.

…One-half of America, we mean.

Do see below:

This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special counsel appointed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

Cry baby

@realDonaldTrump JFK was literally shot in the face. — Republican Tears ☕😭 (@williamlegate) May 18, 2017

@realDonaldTrump William McKinley was shot twice in the abdomen. — Republican Tears ☕😭 (@williamlegate) May 18, 2017

@realDonaldTrump James A. Garfield was shot in the back. — Republican Tears ☕😭 (@williamlegate) May 18, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You relentlessly attacked Obama for years over a baseless & racist conspiracy theory that has been needlessly proven false. — Republican Tears ☕😭 (@williamlegate) May 18, 2017

@realDonaldTrump & you bitch like a little crying baby bc they're launching an independent investigation because YOU fired the person investigating you? — Republican Tears ☕😭 (@williamlegate) May 18, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I'm not even a huge Hillary fan, but LOL @ you thinking you've had ANY bit of a witch hunt. pic.twitter.com/znlc1qNcVK — Republican Tears ☕😭 (@williamlegate) May 18, 2017

Let’s define witch hunt

@realDonaldTrump First, it's not a "witch hunt" if you did it. There are over 20 personal ties between yourself and Russia. That's probable cause. — Kelly Scaletta (@KellyScaletta) May 18, 2017

@realDonaldTrump A "witch hunt" would be if say, the other party spent a quarter century and hundreds of billions of dollars investigating you for nothing. — Kelly Scaletta (@KellyScaletta) May 18, 2017

@realDonaldTrump A "witch hunt" would be spending 8 years investigating you for losing money in a minor land deal you made when you weren't even governor. — Kelly Scaletta (@KellyScaletta) May 18, 2017

@KellyScaletta @4801712096 @realDonaldTrump AND, a "witch hunt" is for 8+ yrs claiming @BarackObama wasn't born in the US, demanding his birth certificate, & then claiming it was fake! — M. Kenney (@FacebookerMK1) May 18, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Donald, this is NOT a witch hunt. Yours are the protestations of a guilty man crying to his minions. — Kelly Scaletta (@KellyScaletta) May 18, 2017

President Pence, perhaps?

@realDonaldTrump Did you know that people on Capitol Hill are already talking about "President Pence"? You're out baby. You're done. https://t.co/bmE9WprpYI — Pieter Howes (@PieterHowes) May 18, 2017

@PieterHowes @cyberkrinn @realDonaldTrump Pence's involvement in the transition should be enough to keep him out, has to be something on Ryan….might end up with President Hatch? — Tom Whitfield (@tommy2694) May 18, 2017

Bring on Watergate, baby

Wrong history

@realDonaldTrump "No Drama Obama" wasn't colluding with Russians, he released his tax returns, & his scandals involved chewing gum. pic.twitter.com/hGaru3ralr — Republican Tears ☕😭 (@williamlegate) May 18, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You can't even defend ur own actions… why are you so scared about this? This received bipartisan support & you have nothing to hide—RIGHT? 😏 pic.twitter.com/XqJQTlzG84 — Republican Tears ☕😭 (@williamlegate) May 18, 2017

@realDonaldTrump & u seem to forget that the biggest problems u had w Obama were him playing golf too much & his birth certificate… & u play more than him 😂 — Republican Tears ☕😭 (@williamlegate) May 18, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Your administration is falling & fast. Reports are now saying The Spicer Show will be canceled in the next few weeks. Very bad sign for you. pic.twitter.com/EMXr50sqg6 — Republican Tears ☕😭 (@williamlegate) May 18, 2017

Quit whining

@realDonaldTrump 45 whines no politician has ever been treated so unfairly. Obama dealt w/ birther lie, rampant racism, didn't 😭 like this. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) May 18, 2017

@realDonaldTrump And nice try, Donald. We all know Obama was the first modern president without a major scandal. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) May 18, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Trump realizes his presidency will be a failure. Has switched from cranking out executive orders to cranking out excuses. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) May 18, 2017

Don’t be a dumbass

@realDonaldTrump "Why are my crimes being investigated when other people have committed crimes?" This argument won't hold up in court, dumbass. — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) May 18, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You're underlining the fact that you are so much worse than any other politician ever. This is terrible spin. — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) May 18, 2017

Hang in there, Orange.

[Did you miss]: “The Thread: ‘You’ll blunder your way into impeachment’: Even Piers Morgan has stinging words for Donald Trump”