The Thread: “Cry baby” “Terrible spin” | Scathing responses follow Trump’s “greatest witch hunt ever” accusation

Donald Trump, POTUS 45 is having a very hard time right about now. After firing FBI Director, James Coney, and leaking classified information to Russia, America and Trump are no longer at ease.

As some sort of a last sympathy cry, Trump tweeted this today, but going by the replies he got, Americans are not in a forgiving mood at all.

…One-half of America, we mean.

Do see below:

Cry baby

Let’s define witch hunt

President Pence, perhaps?

Bring on Watergate, baby

Wrong history

Quit whining

Don’t be a dumbass

Hang in there, Orange.

 

[Did you miss]: “The Thread: ‘You’ll blunder your way into impeachment’: Even Piers Morgan has stinging words for Donald Trump”

