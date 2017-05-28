The Thread: What Muslims want you to know about Ramadan

What is Ramadan?

“Ramadan is the 9th month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar and during the 29/30 days of it, Muslims are under an obligation to fast from dawn to dusk by abstaining from eating, drinking and sexual activities while intensifying their acts of worship and shunning all evil deeds, our reporter explains”

@Fenty breaks it further, explaining why Muslims embark on this month-long fast in the first place.

See below:

