Trump’s cute Ramadan message is another proof of how clueless he is

It’s either that or someone in the White House Office of the Press Secretary needs to be sanctioned.

Today is the first day of the month-long fast observed by Muslims around the world.nd graciously, President Donald Trump put out a message to all Muslims “on behalf of the American people”.

Trump wants Muslims to have a joyful Ramadan. He also took the opportunity to share some of his newly discovered common grounds with the “leaders of more than 50 Muslim nations” who he met on his “recent visit to Saudi Arabia”. These common grounds include “partnership for the sake of peace, security, and prosperity”. And in that vein, he’d like for everyone to “be resolved to spare no measure so that we may ensure that future generations will be free of this scourge” of “terrorism and the ideology that fuels it”.

As the closing paragraph of his statement suggests, Trump’s message is actually really sweet and full of “best wishes”.

There’s only one problem: he thinks Ramadan is a holiday.

Actually, it isn’t just one problem. More like one problem and a sad revelation. But we’ll deal one after the other.

First, Trump apparently believes that the month long fasting observed by Muslims world over is a holiday. – which it is not.

Ramadan is the 9th month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar and during the 29/30 days of it, Muslims are under an obligation to fast from dawn to dusk by abstaining from eating, drinking and sexual activities while intensifying their acts of worship and shunning all evil deeds.

It’s not a holiday. They do not – because they are fasting – take days off work to golf or bask in the Summer’s sun.

Having cleared that up, let’s catch a 50 second break to watch Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, deliver his own Ramadan message.

Wishing Muslims in Canada and around the world a blessed & peaceful holy month of #Ramadan. https://t.co/ldumWYlc1e pic.twitter.com/NcDK3ZNoSF — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 26, 2017

Great, right? Notice how he did not bring up terrorism in relation to Muslims or fasting?

Not Trump.

Despite having delivered his now famous inoffensive Riyadh Speech wherein he seemed to finally get the fact that it’s retarded to peg all terrorism at the doorstep Islam and the phantom “radical Islam”, he’s backtracked. He could not let the opportunity of a Ramadan message slip by without revealing his true stance.

“This year, the holiday begins as the world mourns the innocent victims of barbaric terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom and Egypt, acts of depravity that are directly contrary to the spirit of Ramadan.”

It’s true that terror and violence are directly contrary to the “spirit of Ramadan” but it is also true that terror and violence are just as contradictory to the spirit of Islam and its teachings – something Muslims everywhere can only hope that one day, people like Trump will finally see.

It is the lesson we though Trump learnt in Saudi.

But we were wrong. The man has just jumped at an opportunity to simply wish a “Happy Ramadan” and move on, to speak to Muslims as though all acts of terror are all of their faults.