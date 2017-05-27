Food Meet Up: Food and Drink Exhibitions, insightful discussions, networking and games

But what better way is there really to end your weekend, than with food, games, music and networking? *eats puff-puff*

One of man’s oldest needs remains food. Man from the beginning has hunted animals and tilled the soil in hope of the reward of food. Feeding is as old as humanity itself. Everyone eats to survive and different people have adapted to different types of food over time and are today eating it in the most incredible yet unique ways, practically forming an important part of every culture.

TINK Africa, a Trends and Intelligence network in Lagos, Nigeria, is bringing together a gathering of food lovers, food enthusiasts, food experts, chefs and cooks to discuss “The Future of Food in Africa”, with a focus on trends from the past, the present and the future; new technologies influencing food preparation, processing, packaging, ordering, delivery and lots more.

So see you there? *sips juice*

Date: 27TH May, 2017

Time: 1:00pm

Venue: 32b Ramat Crescent, Ramat Estate, Ogudu GRA

Admission is Free!

Panelists:

-Ozoz Sokoh (Food expert, Food blogger and Founder, KitchenButterfly),

-Itoro Effiong Bright (CEO Ibom Soups, Founder Kitchen Integrity and Cook Like a Pro),

-Tunde Badmus (Founder/CEO Food Africana), Fikayo Durosinmi Etti (CMO, Neo Café Group)

Connect with us @Tinkafrica

Further Enquires: Meme – 09026643736