The Thread: #ResumeOrResign protest group ecstatic about their role in Buhari’s return

Finally! After 103 days with the Queen, not counting the first 50 days spell, President Buhari is on his way back to Nigeria. Interestingly, this comes after #ResumeOrResign Protesters staged a 10-day sit-out at the Unity Fountain, Abuja before taking for a test run at Wuse Market. Unfortunately, the protest ended untimely after thugs set upon Charly Boy and almost snuffed the life out of him.

But look at God! Baba is back.

Vindication for all that tear gas, wouldn’t you say?

Charly Boy seems to think so:

And the congratulations roll in:

Who dash monkey banana?

One regret

Reality check

Make we dey watch.

