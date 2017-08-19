The Thread: #ResumeOrResign protest group ecstatic about their role in Buhari’s return

Finally! After 103 days with the Queen, not counting the first 50 days spell, President Buhari is on his way back to Nigeria. Interestingly, this comes after #ResumeOrResign Protesters staged a 10-day sit-out at the Unity Fountain, Abuja before taking for a test run at Wuse Market. Unfortunately, the protest ended untimely after thugs set upon Charly Boy and almost snuffed the life out of him.

But look at God! Baba is back.

Vindication for all that tear gas, wouldn’t you say?

Charly Boy seems to think so:

Well done Resume or Resign Protesters, we hear that our President is coming back today. pic.twitter.com/8X6mhws0tb — Charlyboy(Official) (@Areafada1) August 19, 2017

And the congratulations roll in:

👍 to the conveners of #ResumeOrResign

Let it be on record that he returned after #ResumeOrResign vigil at Abuja house in London — thecolumnslist (@dcolumnslist) August 19, 2017

The

NON-POLITCALLY MOTIVATED

PROTESTERS mite nt hav bin in dia thousands;

but d impact of dia 'small vioces" is

yieldin results — igbapike godwin (@logikaalminds) August 19, 2017

He's still very ill but returning bcos of your million man March protest 😂😂 pat yourself on the back. Any which way to find relevance 😱 — the truth (@Joevankas) August 19, 2017

When and where was the million man March protest pls? The 8 man Charlie boy gang at Unity Fountain or where? — Sada Abubakar (@Saad_Abubakar1) August 19, 2017

No doubt the pressure of your protest forced him to an early return. If not he would have remained in the UK until the end of his tenure. — CHUKWUEMEKA NWOSU (@emekanws) August 19, 2017

I salute ur courage and may you continue to speak and stand for the truth only because we got your back always. #IStandWithAreaFafa — NAPAZUKEN (@Napalivia) August 19, 2017

Special thanks to all that participated especially those in the U.K. I believe the shame was too much for him thanks all — Neal Caffrey (@nealcaffrey47) August 19, 2017

Who dash monkey banana?

Abeg make area papa park well ,which pressure? You can spin it however you like. — т.ℓασѕнι (@adedirant) August 19, 2017

Thanking the wrong people … — Mr. Cutlass Supreme (@bootsybama) August 19, 2017

You should count yourself lucky to see this day. Wuse Market boys ain't playing. — Samson Berepele (@SBerepele) August 19, 2017

One regret

If i knew The resumeorresign campaign will force His Excellence to come an celebrate Eld al-Adha at Home i would have championed it

Luck — suleiman a suleiman (@suleimanlee) August 19, 2017

Reality check

Coming back is not same thing as resuming or resigning — UchIgbokwe (@ChrisOgemdi) August 19, 2017

Make we dey watch.