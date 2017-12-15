The Thread: “They said ‘take off your hijab’. She said ‘Girl’s not hot'” | TwitterNG reacts to the Hijab outrage

Pushing for progress is fantastic; attacking injustice is necessary, but at what cost? Last night, a hashtag began to make the rounds on Twitter and sure enough garnered considerable support that someone had to ask:

Here’s why:

Now we’re all for justice, and we admire bravery, however, we think it’s stupid for the young lady to have thrown away her dream of becoming a lawyer- if indeed it was her dream- to trend for couple of hours. But then, you have Rosa Parks (as someone cited).

Parks took a stand against a law at the risk to her life. Was it stupid? Yes, she could have died. Was she brave? She says she wasn’t. She was merely tired and stubborn.

About wearing hijab to call, the NLS rules of conduct clearly state:

The Constitution also states:

Firdaus knew the Law School rules before Call to Bar. If she felt in any way that the rules infringed on her rights, the best and efficient way for her to address them once and for all would have been with the court- not before the altar of public opinion. That would have been the intelligent thing to do. Also, if Law School actually makes an allowance for covering the hair via a turban, is that not an option Firdaus could have considered pending the determination of a legal suit in court?

It’s not like we run a jury system here where the input of the social media clan will count in weighing the matter. The best social media can do on this issue is keep it trending, and for a night and a day, they have succeeded.

Let’s go there:

Muslims Unite

Questions

Spare me the outrage

Yes, you can

Time and place

Obey before complain

That Constitution debate doesn’t fly

Take your L

Free for ALL

Stop playing victim

How will this end?

Once upon a time

Present day

Last last

Oh, boy.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

1 Comment

  • julius says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Can our “Mumu” stop already!!!

    This is the daughter of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. She is a member of the first family. Her father as we all know is a devout Muslim who at one point advocated the application of Sharia throughout the country.

    Look at how she dressed during her Call to Bar not long ago. She complied strictly with the code of dressing prescribed by the Rules and the Body of Benchers.

    She is also a Muslim.

    You cannot quote the Quran to justify the violation of secular laws of a secular institution in a secular country. The Quran, The Bible, Seven Book of Moses and other holy books should never be used to justify lawlessness or invalidate national laws.

    The Legal Profession in Nigerian is not governed by any religious book. I guess this may not be the case in Saudi Arabia and Israel. But when you choose to be a Nigerian lawyer, you must abide by the Rules here. Simple!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: “I have brought my case to you, sir” | Is Mr President listening to Jibrin’s cry?

Fisayo Soyombo

Fisayo Soyombo: Is this $1bn fund to fight the “technically defeated” Boko Haram really just for Christmas?

The YNaija Cover this evening – the 18th of December