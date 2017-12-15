The Thread: “They said ‘take off your hijab’. She said ‘Girl’s not hot'” | TwitterNG reacts to the Hijab outrage

Pushing for progress is fantastic; attacking injustice is necessary, but at what cost? Last night, a hashtag began to make the rounds on Twitter and sure enough garnered considerable support that someone had to ask:

Why is Hijab trending? — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) December 15, 2017

Here’s why:

She dreamt of becoming a lawyer She studied law at University of Ilorin and graduated with 2.1 She performed excellently well in Law School But was denied being call to bar because of #Hijab #EndDiscriminationAgainstHijab Firdaus deserve to be called to bar pic.twitter.com/r1AzxKNXIl — Abiola The Patriot (@Busaayo) December 14, 2017

Now we’re all for justice, and we admire bravery, however, we think it’s stupid for the young lady to have thrown away her dream of becoming a lawyer- if indeed it was her dream- to trend for couple of hours. But then, you have Rosa Parks (as someone cited).

When Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on that bus in Montgomery, she broke the law. Sometimes the law is an impediment to a progressive and equitable society. — Bukola Ogunyemi (@zebbook) December 14, 2017

Parks took a stand against a law at the risk to her life. Was it stupid? Yes, she could have died. Was she brave? She says she wasn’t. She was merely tired and stubborn.

About wearing hijab to call, the NLS rules of conduct clearly state:

The Constitution also states:

Firdaus knew the Law School rules before Call to Bar. If she felt in any way that the rules infringed on her rights, the best and efficient way for her to address them once and for all would have been with the court- not before the altar of public opinion. That would have been the intelligent thing to do. Also, if Law School actually makes an allowance for covering the hair via a turban, is that not an option Firdaus could have considered pending the determination of a legal suit in court?

It’s not like we run a jury system here where the input of the social media clan will count in weighing the matter. The best social media can do on this issue is keep it trending, and for a night and a day, they have succeeded.

Let’s go there:

Muslims Unite

News got to me that the Law school refused to call a Muslim Lady to Bar yesterday because she was wearing a Hijab 🧕 tucked into her collar neck. This is the same old battle we have been fighting for years. It is unjust, unfair and certainly unconstitutional. #CallFirdausa #Hijab pic.twitter.com/TEHmwYK2Nu — Abdulaziz O. Bakare (@Backarray) December 14, 2017

Ok. Quick one People that wear the hijab, wear it everytime. Like it's a part of you. And for some, it's their identity. Comparing that to other forms of religious attires is just ridiculous. Lmfao. — Miss DKNY (@Rayyshie) December 14, 2017

Being a muslim is actually a way of life. Its not separate from who i am. The hijab to a muslim lady is part of her cloth. Tell her to remove it and you might as well ask her to go naked. — Iya Wo! (@shuaiboloade) December 14, 2017

The #Hijab is a religious commandment (to be observed by both male &female). It is “more” than a clothing as much as clothing is part of it. If some Muslims choose not to observe it, that’s their personal business. Respect people’s choice(s). — Haneefah Adam (@ms_hanie) December 14, 2017

#Hijab is not just a piece that you put on for some specific days/occasions only( like some religions do) it's a way of life. You use it every time even on your wedding day. #JusticeForAmasaFirdaus #JusticeForFirdaus — Ede🇳🇬 (@who_is_ede) December 15, 2017

Firdausa has every constitutional right to wear her Hijab 🧕.It is her fundamental right to so do and that cannot be taken away from her. Why does the Nigerian Law School &the Council of Legal Education take delight in doing this every year? It is sickening. #CallFirdausa #Hijab — Abdulaziz O. Bakare (@Backarray) December 14, 2017

One minute y’all are all for change but a Muslim girl thinks she should have the right to wear her hijab to bar & all of a sudden “why should rules be bent for you”. — Natalie (@Cuntosaur) December 14, 2017

Stupid rules are meant to be challenged and broken even if they’ve existed for centuries. — Natalie (@Cuntosaur) December 14, 2017

The Nigerian Law School has been getting away with this Muslims NOT covering their hair for "Call to Bar" for sooo long…. Its very UNFAIR, INTOLERANT & HIGHLY DISCRIMINATORY … — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) December 14, 2017

The same constitution we all follow States these CLEARLY: pic.twitter.com/YmFTMMuygP — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) December 14, 2017

Questions

Do you think we do not have muslims in the profession? Did any of them wear hijab for their call? Is she the first Muslim at the bar or only muslim at ICC yesterday? Does she not know the dress code?

Ask these questions instead — #GodFident💪 (@tennyola__) December 14, 2017

Add some more, the CJN before the last one was a Muslim woman. Aloma Mukhtar CJN RTD. Did she wear hijab under her wig? — Bobby Ezidi (@datsbobby) December 14, 2017

Would they have allowed a Reverend sister wear her veil yesterday? No. Would they have allowed a Yemoja worshipper wear her regalia? No. So why must they give special consideration for a muslim to wear her hijab? — Tomide (@MrTomide) December 14, 2017

Do you think someone that can't take off her hijab for her call to bar will be able to judge fairly in a case that's affiliated to Islam? — The CEO (@akindadawale) December 14, 2017

Deeper life members don't wear Trousers but they know they have to wear during their Nysc.. Do you see them bothering us with their faith? Why should Hijab be an exception. You know the constitution, you signed for it so what exactly is your problem? — 🔎Mirror🔍 (@Ink_her) December 14, 2017

Firstly, the rule isn't stupid. Just like every organization have their rules so does the NLS. Secondly, what will the judiciary be if it start taking preference to religious practices? — TheSphinx (@DRealist009) December 14, 2017

Valid question. Trust Nigerians, if this Lady eventually files a suit against Law School then the likes of Deeper Life female members filing a suit against NYSC's compulsory trousers and many other scenarios. — Michael Ogunsakin (@MaoBlac) December 14, 2017

During an oath-taking ceremony some years back in Benin, I witnessed a guy who refused to take his Hippocratic oath with neither the Bible, Quran or Cutlass. He said he was a Christian and wouldn't "swear" with the Bible. He was shoved aside to allow others perform the ritual. — O'Eddie (@OsaremeE) December 14, 2017

If the NLS do not recognized religion, why do people in courts or swearing in ceremony have to take oaths with the two religious books? In as much my faith is being questioned in law courts,obviously my dress code should also conform with what I am taking oath with. QED. — Kamar Okonu™ (@OkonuKamar) December 14, 2017

Why should a public institution have rules that go against people's Faith — MURTALA (@MurtalaIbin) December 14, 2017

Spare me the outrage

If the Prophet SAW PBUH can ordered his wife Khadijah to remove her #HIJAB on a particular day for a genuine reason, why can't you do the same. is calling to bar not genuine enough for you? — Monsurah 🇳🇬 (@angel_molat) December 14, 2017

On this Hijab 🧕 issue, I’m not into law & I don’t know if it is constitutional or not; but If she is allowed, will Celestians be allowed to be without shoes? Will traditionalists be allowed to paint their faces? Will “nudists” be allowed to come naked? Yea, I am a Muslim. — Olayinka Ahmed (@GalacticoHD) December 15, 2017

My brother I'm a fiqh student, I'm well rounded when Islamic education. The profession doesn't associate with any religious affiliation. She's not the first Muslim to be called to Bar, why is she being overly dramatic. NBA is a secular organization, she knows that already — Your Worst Behavior (@callme_hod) December 14, 2017

It's not a specific hijab ban let's get that straight. Law school does not target hijabis. You're just not allowed to have any thing on your head during call. You're not even allowed to fix a weave or braids or whatever. Just your hair . — Pepisko D. Pepeye (@MissIgho) December 14, 2017

Dear Muslim faithfuls, Law schools doesn't target Hijab. There are certain rules during law call like:

1. Wear nothing on your head

2. Don't fix weaves or braid

3. A certain kind of shoes

4. A certain kind of dress

Etc. How can you study law but don't understand/obey the law? — ♔ King Absolute ♔ (@KingAbsolute_) December 14, 2017

Read this article on "how lawyers should dress during law calling" The Hijab lady was wrong! Leave religion out of it.https://t.co/BUuiEhfKWM — ♔ King Absolute ♔ (@KingAbsolute_) December 14, 2017

All of u fighting for that hijab girl will be alright oh .

She could have covered her head with turban sha .

Even the secretary of body of benchers used a turban.

Just 3 hours u can wear a turban and be done with their wahala forever — Tosin esq. (@SABA_LEE) December 14, 2017

I'm a Muslim , I support the action of the Nigerian Law School. There is never a crime in a society where there is no law. — HiDeE!! (@GL_emperor) December 14, 2017

Yes, you can

I’ve been seeing “not allowed to cover hair” on the TL. We are allowed to cover our hair with a cap or turban!!! — Bodacious 💥 (@Ab3bi) December 15, 2017

Tbh its a silly and archaic rule but nevertheless there’s a way you’d wear your turban that it covers the ears and the collarette fully covers the neck. — Bodacious 💥 (@Ab3bi) December 15, 2017

Thank you. The secretary of the body of benchers is a muslim lady and she wore a turban and wore her wig on top if it. — Nky (@_nkeiru) December 15, 2017

Time and place

About the lady who wasn't called to Bar because she insisted putting on her hijab, my candid view is this… The legal profession is a 'religion' with its regalia, ethics and practices. The law of nature talks of seasons and times, and to each its due. /1 — TARKAA, Moses Kator 🎅🎄 (@iTARKAA) December 14, 2017

Obey before complain

I was there and others who wore hijab took it off when it was time for the ceremony. She has been studying law for six years she ought to know this isn't part of their attire. Some of the benchers were Muslims but none wore any of such https://t.co/LyAtjHeZap — Proudly Edo (@Eweha_A) December 14, 2017

Is she the first Muslim woman to be called to bar? The past female CJN was Muslim and even at that didn't wear hijab under her wig. Let's be civil and stop the unnecessary hash tags please. https://t.co/if17HxkRHt — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) December 14, 2017

All these ones shouting Justice for Firdausa pon my TL… Aloma Mariam Mukhtar is as Muslim as you can get in this country. She NEVER wore a hijab under or over her legally allowed dressing. She was CJN. Stop flogging a dead horse. — KoloKK | #SocialGood (@KoloKennethK) December 14, 2017

I think lawyers should maintain religious and ideological neutrality, wearing that Hijab proves otherwise..

During NYSC, we see girls from deeper life and other churches that forbid their girls from wearing trousers, wear trousers..

Just obey the law biko nu. — 🗿 Ugly Naked Guy 🇳🇬™️ (@t_riumphant) December 15, 2017

Smh. Profession that they won’t call u to bar cos u missed dinner (to eat food), is it now messing up dress code they will overlook. Law is rigid, u must conform strictly. — Bobby Ezidi (@datsbobby) December 14, 2017

Another funny tweet. It is not a new rule. U must stick to the dress code otherwise u won’t be called to bar with ur mates. She’s known this since her day of registration but chose to rebel against reasonable laid down rules. Stop making noise. — Bobby Ezidi (@datsbobby) December 14, 2017

That Constitution debate doesn’t fly

"The constitution allows you to wear hijab" It also allows you to wear slippers. If you wear it to Quilox and they bounce you, complain. — Only Me Is Men (@MenWhoLived3ce) December 14, 2017

"The constitution allows you to carry about metal objects" If they deny you entry at the bank please start quoting sections & subsections — Only Me Is Men (@MenWhoLived3ce) December 14, 2017

"The constitution allows you to keep long hair" If they don't allow you to do so in the navy, come and report to twitter. — Only Me Is Men (@MenWhoLived3ce) December 14, 2017

"The constitution allows you to walk bare feet" Please enter the field like that at Agege stadium, when the ref dismisses you, cry foul. — Only Me Is Men (@MenWhoLived3ce) December 14, 2017

"The constitution allows you to carry books around" Please carry it inside exam hall and come and tell us the story. — Only Me Is Men (@MenWhoLived3ce) December 14, 2017

This is not having a problem with someone else's right. It is understanding that the profession has well laid rules that must be abided by. And for a law-upholding profession, I do not think they should take it lightly for someone who cannot follow the law. — One Great Woman (@Orifunke) December 14, 2017

It’s not a “Stupid Rule” hun religious sentiments aside. The constitution clearly states that Nigeria as a state is Neutral in the sense that it recognizes no religion & its in the Nigerian Law School’s code of conduct that it isn’t part of the Regulation Wear. The law is the law — Oluchi (@luchymoe) December 14, 2017

Like I said, this is not a constitutional issue. The NLS has a code of conduct, when you submit to a law you’re bound by it, you waive certain rights. pic.twitter.com/HE3p2tDXQM — Oluchi (@luchymoe) December 15, 2017

Take your L

They told her, take off your hijab..

She told them, woman's not hot..

And the thing went skrrrrrrrrrrrr no call to bar.. pic.twitter.com/ee1m5dBrBn — 🗿 Ugly Naked Guy 🇳🇬™️ (@t_riumphant) December 15, 2017

This Hijab issue is so hilarious! Your WCW spent 5 years in the University studying THE LAW, spent an extra year at the LAW SCHOOL to know THE LAW. Then on the D day, she decided to break THE LAW? She played herself.

Give to Caesar what is Caesar's. — 9jaWitches 🧙‍♀️🇳🇬 (@badgalmaddie_) December 15, 2017

IS SHE THE FIRST FEMALE MUSLIM TO BE CALLED TO BAR? THE ONES BEFORE HER DIDNT THEY TAKE OFF THEIR HIJAB? WHATS SO SPECIAL ABOUT HERS THAT SHE COULDN'T TAKE IT OFF?.. SHE SHOULD CHOKE ON HER L AND GO AND BUY JAMB FORM AGAIN. — DAT AkWa íBoM OG✌ (@ClintonViceB) December 14, 2017

This one wants to fight a lost battle

She knows the ethics of the profession, conform or go for something else

Btw, it was just for a few hours and her wig would’ve covered it… her village people are disguised and out to get her — Omotilewa (@teelewah) December 14, 2017

As a muslim on the TL, I understand that it may be difficult not to take sides with the hijab babe. But deep down you know she messed up. — Global (@okeyjames) December 14, 2017

This Hijab issue is so funny, you spent 5 years in the University studying "THE LAW" went to "LAW SCHOOL" for a year to know "THE LAW" . Then on the D day you decided to break "THE LAW"? You played yourself.

In everything, get wisdom. — Henny (@_MsHenny_) December 14, 2017

Someone who studied law for 5years

Graduated with 2.1

And finished law school

And yet doesn't know what dress code is and how serious it is in her profession?

When we tell you people that it's not by 1st class or 2.1, you'll say its because we don't know book, now see! pic.twitter.com/nssWp6DxJh — ☕ (@sommiie_sphinx) December 14, 2017

Free for ALL

Deeper life members don't wear Trousers but they know they have to wear during their Nysc.. Do you see them bothering us with their faith? Why should Hijab be an exception. You know the constitution, you signed for it so what exactly is your problem? — 🔎Mirror🔍 (@Ink_her) December 14, 2017

‘She can wear hijab since the constitution support free religion’

Yenyenyen

Let the son of an herbalist come with a war cloth for induction and see them all shouting 😂😂😂 — Olami (@Sadiq_ade) December 14, 2017

Somewhere in Lagos, some Celestial law undergraduates are watching this Hijab saga on the TL, they are planning to come barefooted for Call to Bar in another two years. But it's none of my business pic.twitter.com/id9cud8iEI — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) December 14, 2017

In all of this sha, the Lord's Chosen people are the most affected. Imagine you can't wear your vest on top of your suit during your call to bar — mikolo (@hemical) December 14, 2017

You have been wearing vest so that the weapons of the enemy will not catch you but your enemy will now wait for call to bar when you have lost your guard to attack. — mikolo (@hemical) December 14, 2017

If care is not taken, Call to Bar would have graduates coming

-in sutana

-in hijab

-barefooted

-with turari

-with rosary

-with tesibiu

-with opon ifa

-with bante As everybody tries to express their religious freedom at a strictly professional environment with clear rules. — YourFavOnlineDoctor (@DrOlufunmilayo) December 14, 2017

LMAO.. if they actually make it legal to wear hijab… Am advocating dreads as a professional way of life — King Elvis (@Airviz) December 15, 2017

Stop playing victim

Lols almost all the Muslims on TL playing victims this night cuz of hijab. Y'all must think other religions don't have a dress code. If you bend the rules to Favour one religion you must bend it to favour another…then at the end there's really no rules- just lawlessness. — ᏰᎥᏝᏝᎥᎧᏁ (@BillionTwiTs) December 14, 2017

Bank will employ you and tell you and tell you to wear suit and tie, you will now resume with agbada because you have rights, LMAOOOO — Tobenna (@tobby_stark) December 14, 2017

This only means she didn't learn anything bout the law. The profession requires you to show no preference nor affiliation as a representative of justice in the court of law Hijab (just like Cape used my nuns) is an identity of religious affiliation. Go home — LammyTech (@Magiclammy) December 14, 2017

How will this end?

Once upon a time

Women protesting forced Hijab days after the revolution, (Iran, 1979). pic.twitter.com/LGRCn65OnR — ClassicPics (@History_Pics) December 14, 2017

Present day

“They plan, and Allah plans. Surely, Allah is the Best of planners.” {Quran 8:30} Alhamdulillah! Allow me to officially introduce myself, the newest barrister in town. Barrister Zainab Idris Abdullahi, Badass Barrister & Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/P5GahMmCHk — Zainab A. (@Binanii) December 13, 2017

Last last

So we've not solve #EndSARS and we are jumping to #Hijab. Nigeria my country pic.twitter.com/DE5O0dci37 — Bidex (@El_tiger_29111) December 15, 2017

Oh, boy.