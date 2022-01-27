ThursdayTalks: ‘Twitter Ban Lift in Nigeria: to what end?’

#ThursdayTalks is a monthly conversation with thought leaders, change agents, and active citizens, focusing on good governance, citizen representation, human rights, and effective service delivery in Nigeria. It is organised by EiE Nigeria and BudgIT, with full media support from The Cable Nigeria.

This month’s edition themed ‘Twitter Ban Lift in Nigeria: to what end?’ will examine the recent Twitter Ban Lift in Nigeria, its significance and implication to governance.

On January 13, 2022, the Federal Government of Nigeria lifted the ban on Twitter. This comes exactly 222 days after the government suspended Twitter operation in the country. Recall that the Federal Government had suspended Twitter’s operation in the country on June 5, 2021, on claims that the social media platform deleted some tweets made by the President Muhammadu Buhari, which it had perceived as inappropriate.

The Government of Nigeria went further to describe their action as a deliberate attempt to recalibrate its relationship with Twitter to achieve the maximum mutual benefits for the nation without jeopardising the justified interests of the company. It also maintained that given Twitter’s influence on the country’s democracy, its economy, and the very fabric of its corporate existence as a nation, the government’s priority is to adapt, not ban, Twitter.

This month, BudgIT’s Senior Programme Officer, Iyanuoluwa Bolarinwa will host Journalist – David Hundeyin, Ndi Kato – Founder, Dinidari foundation, Hamzat Lawal – Executive Director, Connected Development, and Adesina Tosin Nathaniel on BudgIT Twitter Spaces, as they lead the discourse to uncover the political intonation of the move and its implications on governance in Nigeria.

We encourage every active citizen, thought leader and change agent to participate in this discourse.