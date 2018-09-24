Tiger Woods’ PGA victory is the comeback we’ve all been waiting for

Well… you can say Tiger Woods is back.

It’s been five years since we witnessed Tiger Woods win a tournament, but that spell was broken this Sunday as fans of golf got to witness something they never believed they would ever see again – Tiger Woods winning a PGA tournament.

It was an emotional run, as thousands of fans rallied behind the 79 time PGA winner, to show their support. This was particularly special because unlike his previous victories, this was a victory that surpassed just winning a golf tournament, it was a victory symbolising a strong come back from five years of battling adversity.

Since Woods’ last tournament win, he has battled with a number of complications, both physical and mental, which included a number of surgeries for his back and knees, so there was a lot of uncertainty. But as fate would have it, the golfer proved yet again, why he is arguably the best golfer in the history of the sport.

The 42-year-old had not had so much luck since returning to the game, after a one year break.

He competed in the PGA Championship and British open but regrettably came up short. He knew that his run came down to him getting the win going into this tournament, and fortunately, he managed to pull it off, proving that even at his age, he can still compete at a high level.

During the tournament, Tiger Woods put up a typical legendary performance, claiming a two-shot victory.

In an interview with ESPN SC Tiger Woods described the wave of emotions he felt during the entire process.

“I’m very appreciative of it all,” he said.

“Because I don’t know what the timeline is and how many more years I have, after doing this, at this level. A year ago, I didn’t know if I would do this again.”

For Woods and fans of the game, Sunday, September 23, 2018, will go down as a truly historic day in golf, not just because of the comeback win, but the symbolism and raw emotions the day held.