Tinubu announces new dates for distribution of ₦35,000; We have a 30-day fuel supply – NNPC | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has announced a new date to distribute the promised ₦35,000 to civil servants.

On October 1, Tinubu announced that his administration would aid the civil servants facing hardships due to the challenging economy by providing them with a temporary wage increase.

It was decided that the disbursement of the funds would begin immediately. However, the days have been shifted.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the “No Work, No Pay” partial waiver, which was implemented against the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), allowing them to receive four months of salary.

According to a public announcement made by Ajuri Ngelale, the president had invoked the Principle of the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy.

Tinubu authorised the waiver grant with a mandatory requirement that the Federal Ministry of Education and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment formulate a Document of Understanding (DoU), fully aware that this would be the last waiver granted to ASUU by the president.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has announced that it has enough fuel supply in storage to last the next thirty days.

This information was shared on X (formerly Twitter) as a response to the growing length of queues at the NNPC retail stations in Lagos and Abuja.

“NNPC Retail Limited notes the appearance of fuel queues in some parts of Lagos and a few other locations around the country. This is due to reduced Depot loadout in Apapa, Lagos over a few days, and the root cause has since been addressed,” the statement reads.

“We assure all Nigerians that there is ample supply with the sufficiency of at least 30 days. Motorists are advised to avoid panic buying as distribution will normalise over the next few days.”

A few days after celebrating his birthday in a hospital, a video which has since gone viral on the internet, Mr Ibu pleaded with Nigerians to come to his aid and assist him in getting his leg amputated.

The internet has been abuzz since the news, asking why the Nollywood industry does not take care of its own.

The Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Foundation has donated funds to treat Mr Ibu.

The former senate president, Mr Abubakar Saraki’s foundation’s goal is to improve the lives of underprivileged Nigerians through programs and initiatives.

The foundation announced on Friday 20 that it had fully paid all Mr John Ibu Okafor’s medical bills as he gifts for his life in the hospital.

The Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN) has requested that the president of Nigeria sever all ties with Israel in the face of the ongoing bloody war and, instead, cone to Palestine’s aid by sending relief materials.

The council reminded the president that Israel had broken International rules, which was enough reason for Nigeria to dissociate from the Middle Eastern country.

The SCSN president, Sheikh AbdurRasheed Hadiyyatullah, called the ongoing crisis in Palestine a genocide.