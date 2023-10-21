Top 5 Podcasts of The Week You Don’t Want To Miss

Toke Moments Podcast

This week, we have arranged the top 5 podcasts from your favourite hosts who have released the most compelling episodes solely for your entertainment. Discussing issues concerning their daily lives and stories found on social media, these podcast hosts are here to keep you updated every week.

We have compiled a list of the five top podcasts of this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these podcasts and stay on the trending issues.

Here are the 5 Top Podcasts of the Week

  1. I Said What I Said

The two hosts surprised us with two episodes in a week. There was a lot to unpack in these episodes, and we could tell that Jollz and FK couldn’t wait to tell us about the things they had in mind. In the latest episode, they featured Nissi and Pheelz discussing “The Inner Compass.”

  1. How Far? With Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

These two are among the leading podcasts this week as our favourite Nigerian couple answer questions we’ve all had in mind. They talk about career transformations and pet peeves in their latest episode.

  1. The Honest Bunch

On this hilarious and eye-opening podcast, the four hosts of The Honest Bunch come out to discuss and compare the old Nollywood with the New Nollywood. They dissected this topic with their guest host, Charles Inojie.

  1. BTS Podcast

Welcome to the BTS podcast, where your three hosts share their two cents on situations and instances, advising their audience about what to do and not to do. On this week’s episode, they talk about “Taking out loans for love” with their guest host, Meerkat.

  1. Toke Moments

Nigeria’s favourite TV girl, Toke Makinwa, is back this week with an episode on Toke Moments. Here, she introduces her host, Kaffy, and together, they explain the cost of being famous and great. They talk about how much sacrifice a person has to make to reach the top.

