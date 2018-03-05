Today’s Noisemakers: Atiku Abubakar, Deji Adeyanju, Shehu Sani [The Taraba-killings edition]

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

It was reported on a Monday, when the President was still under fire for ‘not wanting‘ to visit the victims of various attacks across the country and his visit to Ghana that about 20 persons were killed and 300 cows stolen following a fresh outbreak of ethnic violence on the Mambilla Plateau, Sardauna Local Government Area, Taraba.

And some Nigerians have reacted, yet again:

1. Atiku Abubakar

The former vice president, and intending president writes:

It breaks my heart that the Mambilla has lost its serenity to violence and avoidable deaths. It is important that we bring culprits to justice else others will be emboldened to thread the same path as the resurgence of violence in Mambilla has shown.https://t.co/4jSjgwiYkr — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 5, 2018

2. Deji Adeyanju

BREAKING: 20 people have just been killed in Taraba. 10 were killed yesterday in Adamawa;110 school girls recently abducted;

Soldiers and UN aide workers were killed & abducted few days ago. But your president wants to go to Ghana to party after the Kano wedding enjoyment — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) March 5, 2018

3. Dominic Umosen

The services of volunteers are required to evacuate bodies of victims in Sunday's invasion of some Taraba villages by untouchable herdsmen. It is a gory sight of the latest killing fields — Dominik Umosen (@DUmosen) March 5, 2018

Are we going to continue to sit and watch these killings happen?

As much this happens in a particular part of the country, it happens to all of Nigeria.

Proactive measures need to be taken!

4. Chxta

Has @AsoRock spoken about the scores of Nigerians reportedly killed in Taraba state over the weekend? Or are we gonna ignore it until the aggrieved parties decide to "take justice" for themselves? — Chxta (@Chxta) March 5, 2018

No, Aso Rock will prefer to wait until ’48 hours’ later before they respond.

They will go this way: “Our hearts are with those who lost their lives in the Taraba attack…” then nothing more will be done.

It is just pitiful.

5. Oba Oyedotun

Am just here waiting to see maybe when election campaign starts your overlord PMB will go and campaign at benue,Taraba and other states attacked — Wizard Of Oz (@obaoyedotun) March 5, 2018

He will have flimsy excuses then… unfortunately.

6. Lukman Tope

.@NGRPresident @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo Please do something about these killings. Kindly start by visiting the communities affected in Benue & Taraba. Please ignore the bad Advisers who told you to visit Nasarawa & Kano at the expense of these troubled states. https://t.co/4Uyl4L4mGp — Lukman 'Tope Omoniyi (@TemitopeOmoniyi) March 5, 2018

Visit? Isn’t that too much to ask of a President who prefers to announce in a ‘glorious’ way that he is the “only foreign leader invited to the historic event (Ghana’s 61st Independence Anniversary celebrations) as the Special Guest of Honour, as well as the only foreign guest scheduled to address the gathering”?

7. Oluyemi Fasipe

After the last week Saturday owanbe in Kano, your ADULT President is set to attend another get together party in Ghana… Meanwhile In the BREAKING NEWS this morning another 20 innocent Nigerians were reportedly killed in Taraba State. — Oluyemi Fasipe 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) March 5, 2018

8. Then after days of backlash…

1/ In view of recent terrorist attacks, criminal activities and communal clashes in some States leading to tragic loss of lives and kidnapping of 110 schoolgirls, Pres @MBuhari immediately tasked the Armed Forces and other Security agencies to compile comprehensive reports. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 5, 2018

2/ Having received and studied the Reports, the President has decided to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the various occurrences and to meet & console the communities affected. From today, March 5, he will visit Taraba, & subsequently Benue, Yobe, Zamfara & Rivers States. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 5, 2018

3/ President @MBuhari has been receiving daily briefings, and has been in constant touch with the Governors, and has been updated with situation reports. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 5, 2018

4/ The President calls on all Nigerians especially those in the affected areas to cooperate fully with the Security Agencies to enable them curb the spate of crimes, bring those responsible to justice and prevent further occurrences. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 5, 2018

Constant communication is key though. Not this.

9. Shehu Sani

The attacks and killings in Mambila stands unreservedly condemned.We are witnessing nothing but a systematic act of… Posted by Shehu Sani on Monday, March 5, 2018

10. Babagana Ashraf

To be honest, I've been wondering on why Buhari decided to visit Taraba, Yobe, Benue, Zamfara and Rivers. He's now taking our advises because 2019 is here. Well, it seems like these people don't know that 'we are adults' too. — Mallam Ashraf (@BabaganaAshraf) March 5, 2018

Better late than never…

Meanwhile, instead of the Military coming out to tell us lies that ‘Boko Haram’ have been “completely defeated” and security has improved in Nigeria, they should be asking more for cooperation from the citizens.

We should be solving our problems together.