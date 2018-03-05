Today’s Noisemakers: Atiku Abubakar, Deji Adeyanju, Shehu Sani [The Taraba-killings edition]

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

It was reported on a Monday, when the President was still under fire for ‘not wanting‘ to visit the victims of various attacks across the country and his visit to Ghana that about 20 persons were killed and 300 cows stolen following a fresh outbreak of ethnic violence on the Mambilla Plateau, Sardauna Local Government Area, Taraba.

And some Nigerians have reacted, yet again:

1. Atiku Abubakar

The former vice president, and intending president writes:

2. Deji Adeyanju

3. Dominic Umosen

Are we going to continue to sit and watch these killings happen?

As much this happens in a particular part of the country, it happens to all of Nigeria.

Proactive measures need to be taken!

4. Chxta

No, Aso Rock will prefer to wait until ’48 hours’ later before they respond.

They will go this way: “Our hearts are with those who lost their lives in the Taraba attack…” then nothing more will be done.

It is just pitiful.

5.  Oba Oyedotun

He will have flimsy excuses then… unfortunately.

6. Lukman Tope

Visit? Isn’t that too much to ask of a President who prefers to announce in a ‘glorious’ way that he is the “only foreign leader invited to the historic event (Ghana’s 61st Independence Anniversary celebrations) as the Special Guest of Honour, as well as the only foreign guest scheduled to address the gathering”?

7. Oluyemi Fasipe

8. Then after days of backlash…

Constant communication is key though. Not this.

9. Shehu Sani

The attacks and killings in Mambila stands unreservedly condemned.We are witnessing nothing but a systematic act of…

Posted by Shehu Sani on Monday, March 5, 2018

10. Babagana Ashraf

Better late than never…

Meanwhile, instead of the Military coming out to tell us lies that ‘Boko Haram’ have been “completely defeated” and security has improved in Nigeria, they should be asking more for cooperation from the citizens.

We should be solving our problems together.

