Today’s Noisemakers: Audu Maikori, Joe Abah, Yubbie Umoh, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Audu Maikori

Surely man did not reveal this to you !! https://t.co/b8zoXJCnvv — AuduMaikori (@Audu) February 8, 2018

He was replying to:

Have you noticed that you pray less when you travel abroad? So many of our prayer points are caused by infrastructural inefficiencies. Nigeria's demons are not evil spirits. They are corrupt men in office. — Subomi (@subomiplumptre) February 6, 2018

Some replies:

Wrong. Success in the developed world is a consequence of very deliberately orchestrated large scale human cooperation systems. Not prayer points. If we havent learned anything, we shdve atleast learned by now that we can not pray Nigeria into a developed country. — eLDee (@eLDeeTheDon) February 8, 2018

'Dear Lord,please let PHCN bring light so I can blend my pepper, do my laundry and charge my phone' 'Dear Lord, please clear the road for me today. No danfo, police drama biko' 'Dear Lord, Please let PHCN bring 'full current' tomorrow. We need to pump water' — OluwatiDaminiolanla (@twittyDammy) February 6, 2018

Father Lord, let this fuel not finish before it gets to my turn. — Seunloba Falana (@Seunloba) February 7, 2018

I have said it countless times that until we fill the potholes, fix our roads and put lighting, fix railways, improve power, security of lives and property, reduce poverty and unemployment…until then let’s stop blaming witches and wizards for the bad things in 9ja and Africa. — Omoba (@DAfricanVoice) February 7, 2018

I told my cousin this yesterday, you still pray when you are abroad,the only difference is that the prayer point changes. you pray with peace in your heart. — taiyeloluejire12 (@taiye_liz) February 7, 2018

2. Austyn

@Gidi_Traffic The Nigerian Army have arrested two fulani herdsmen suspected to be planning a dangerous mission along Gbajimba – Iyiodeh road in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. — AustynZOGS (@Austynzogs) February 8, 2018

And the Nigerian Police literally relocated to the state but, only have time to declare someone wanted.

3. Alawode-James Jumoke

Theatre of the absurd!

Kemi Adeosun suspended SEC DG so he could be investigated.

Suspended NHIS boss is recalled and it won’t affect his investigations.

Nigeria, who bewitched you? https://t.co/Nlg65IiKgS — Alawode-James Jumoke (@oluwaloninyo) February 7, 2018

4. Young Black King

There is nothing we won’t see. Full paragraph on the board for the so-called ‘witches and wizards’ that stole her voice?

Meanwhile, chemistry class in Nigeria 😂😂😂 I CANNAT!!!! pic.twitter.com/prXuOdmDMn — Young Black King 👑♠ (@pyepar) February 8, 2018

5. Yubbie Umoh

The International Community & the United Nations should look into how they can encourage the Nigerian Government to bring an end to the brutality, destruction and killings by #FulaniHerdsmen https://t.co/1c6dHLRk6v — ❂ Yübbîę Umoh ❂ (@Yubbie007) February 8, 2018

6. Joe Abah

Dr asks the big question.

I have never been ambitious for power, money or fame. The only ambition I’ve ever had has been to be the best at whatever I do. It has served me well so far in my life, but, sometimes, people make me feel that it is a fault and that I should want more. Should I? — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) February 8, 2018