Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Ben Bruce +Gov Dankwambo assures Igbos they have a home in Gombe

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

 

1 Trump

President Trump finally came out of his no tweet zone yesterday to post this:

He was also grateful to the media…don’t get ahead of yourself. He was specific:

Oh, and he’d like to tell y’all consumed with ‘obstruction of justice’ to listen to the Law professor, Alan Dershowitz:

But I bet the fake media are not paying attention. All they care is this:

OMG, what shade.

 

2. Kechi Okwuchi

It’s not all “disaster” in Trump’s land. This lady here has given us reason to smile and hope. In 2005, when the Sosoliso air crash happened, she survived and Lordy, what a testimony.

Hear her sing:

Reactions:

Let’s bring this home!

 

3. Reuben Abati

It’s always such a joy to hear of the strides Nigerians are making herever they find themselves. Former Special Adviser, Media and Publicity tweeted this:

“Seven candidates of Nigerian heritage have been elected into the United Kingdom parliament in the election held on Thursday.
The winners are: Chuka Umunna representing Streatham; Bim Afolami, Hitchin and Harpenden; Fiona Onasanya, Peterborough; Chi Onwurah, Newcastle; Kate Osamor, Edmonton ; Kemi Badenoch, Saffron Walden and Helen Grant, Maidstone and The Weald.
Congratulations.”

In our report, we explain who each of these young Nigerians are and what political contributions they’ve made to the UK.

[ See also]: “These 7 Nigerians are changing the face of Britain’s politics”

Nice.

4. Stanley Nwabia joins his comrade, @Akaebube, to advice Igbos residing in the North to “do the needful”.

[There’s more]: “The Thread: This is who the Northerners are coming for on Oct 1st.”

@Kadmaye, presumably a Northerner tweeted his disagreement.

And Mr Nwabia unleashed his sarcastic tongue.

Damn.

 

5. Gombe state Governor

Executive Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Hassan Ibrahim Dankwambo has made it very clear he’s not with the Northern youth or the elderson that’ Kaduna Declaration’. He’s gone on to assure Igbos that Gombe will be a haven for them.

See below:

6. Ben Murray-Bruce

Common Sense Senator made a video just for you.

WATCH:

7. Kayode Ogundamisi

Mr Ogundamisi wants you to see for yourself what sort of man Nnamdi Kanu really is. WATCH:

8. Chukwudebelu

Special Assistant on Digital/New Media to Buhari, Tolu Ogunlesi was staying in his TL when he got an urge to satisfy his curiosity:

Light hearted reactions began rolling in:

Then that curve ball happened:

Ouch.

 

9. Oke

Speaking of the 2017 budget, Oke ponders on all that is not right with Nigeria:

And this is why we love Twitter NG:

Wawu.

 

