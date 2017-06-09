7 Nigerians elected into the UK parliament (PHOTOS)

Seven Nigerians have emerged victorious in the UK parliamentary election. Most of them retained their constituencies, having secured victory in the 2015 general election.

They are,

1. Chi Onwurah (52) has been the shadow minister (department for business, energy and industrial strategy) (Industrial Strategy). In 2010, she contested under the Labour Party and got elected as the Member of Parliament for Newcastle upon Tyne Central, replacing the previous Labour MP Jim Cousins, who decided to step down. She is Newcastle’s first black MP.

2. Kate Osamor (48) in 2014, was elected a member of the national executive committee of the Labour Party. In June 2016, was appointed shadow secretary of state for international development.

3. Kemi Badenoch (38) has been a member of the parliament since September 2015. A member of the London Assembly since September 2015. She is the GLA Conservative’s spokesman for the Economy and also sits on the Transport Committee and Policing and Crime Committee.

4. Chuka Umunna (38), a Labour Party politician, has been a member of the Parliament for Streatham since 2010. He was adopted as the Labour party’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Streatham in 2008 and polled a majority of 3,259 votes at the 2010 general election to become an elected member of Parliament for Streatham.

5. Bim Afolami, a conservative politician in the parliament, works as a corporate lawyer. Winning the election, Afolami said to Comet, “I’m feeling completely over the moon to be the new MP for Hitchin and Harpenden. It’s such a great feeling. I’m completely honoured. I would like to pay tribute to my opponents who fought a fair and democratic fight.”

6. Fiona Onasanya, who ran on the platform of Labour Party, beat Stewart Johnson of Conservative Party to Peterborough seat in the election. A solicitor and local councillor, she was until her election the deputy leader of the Labour group on the Cambridgeshire County as well as its councillor.

7. Helen Grant (55), a Conservative Party politician, has served as the Member of Parliament for Maidstone and The Weald since 2010. she has served as the parliamentary under-secretary of state for justice as well as the parliamentary under-secretary of state for equalities.

Grant is the first black woman to be selected to defend a Tory seat and her election in 2010 also made her the Conservatives’ first female black MP.

She received her first government appointment in 2012, and played dual roles of undersecretary of state for justice, and undersecretary for women and equalities.