Davido to perform in fourteen countries with 30 billion world tour

Nigerian hiphop star, Davido is off to a brighter year in his career as he announces a first-of-its-kind world tour.

The DMW boss whose 2017 hit singles, “If” and “FALL” are blazing airwaves and topping local and international charts will be going on a world tour that’s set to kick off in Ukraine.

Davido will be performing across fourteen countries in 3 continents of the world. He will be on the road for a total of 86 days and according to his Instagram post, more dates will be announced.