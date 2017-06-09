“We have to stop the funding of terrorism” – President Trump

President Trump addressed the press in the Rose Garden alongside Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Friday.

Trump in his opening address quickly addressed the issue of terrorism and world security, drawing attention to his recently completed foreign trip to Europe and the Middle East. He said they had come to a conclusion, referring to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and top brass in the Military concerning Qatar funding and supporting terrorism.

“We have to end the funding, they have to end the funding and its extremist ideology in terms of funding,” he said in reference to Qatar.

Trump also implored all nations across the world to desist from supporting terrorism financially, with their military or even morally.