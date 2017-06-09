Corps member divorces husband, refunds N80,000 bride price

Rukayat (27), a resident of Jos had approached the court seeking the dissolution of the marriage on the grounds that the love between them had diminished.

Her argument was based on the Islamic law, that “if the partners are no more in love and therefore unwilling to live together”.

When the case was mentioned on May 25, the husband did not object to Rukayat’s demand.

At the resumption of hearing on the matter on Thursday, the Judge, Yahaya Ahmed, endorsed the separation of the couple and ordered the petitioner to refund the N80,000 paid as bride price by her husband, as applicable in Islamic law.

Rukayat promptly paid the money and the divorce was finalized.