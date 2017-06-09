Trump is “100%” willing to testify against Comey under oath

A day after ex-FBI Director, James Comey’s testimony before the Senate, President Trump says he’s willing to testify under oath about the issue. He made this known during his joint press conference with the Romanian President, Klaus Iohannis, today at the Rose Garden at White House.

A reporter asked him if he will be willing to give his counter arguments against the words of the former FBI Director. “100%” he replied.

The President also denied Comey’s claim that the President requested him to suspend the FBI’s investigation of General Flynn’s Russian ties. Replying the reporter, he said emphatically “I didn’t say that.”

Earlier today, President Trump tweeted that Comey’s testimony vindicated him.

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017