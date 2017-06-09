Trump is “100%” willing to testify against Comey under oath

A day after ex-FBI Director, James Comey’s testimony before the Senate, President Trump says he’s willing to testify under oath about the issue. He made this known during his joint press conference with the Romanian President, Klaus Iohannis, today at the Rose Garden at White House.

[READ ALSO]: “We have to stop the funding of terrorism” – President Trump

A reporter asked him if he will be willing to give his counter arguments against the words of the former FBI Director. “100%” he replied.

The President also denied Comey’s claim that the President requested him to suspend the FBI’s investigation of General Flynn’s Russian ties. Replying the reporter, he said emphatically “I didn’t say that.”

[READ ALSO]: Committee investigating Comey’s firing to appoint a new Chairman

Earlier today, President Trump tweeted that Comey’s testimony vindicated him.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

President Trump admits Comey drama is a distraction to the White House

“We have to stop the funding of terrorism” – President Trump

Business as usual as Trump attends round-table discussion at Department of Transportation